Tyler Robinson, accused in the killing of Charlie Kirk, is seeking another delay for the Utah Supreme Court to review the cameras in courtroom issue. Robinson, charged with capital murder, faces a potential death sentence if convicted.

Tyler Robinson , accused in the killing of Charlie Kirk , appears in 4th District Court in Provo on May 19. A judge will announce Monday whether to close portions of his preliminary hearing as Robinson now makes a new appeal to the Utah Supreme Court .

Robinson, charged with killing Charlie Kirk, faces a potential death sentence if convicted. The judge in the Tyler Robinson capital murder case is expected to announce his decision Monday about whether portions of his upcoming preliminary hearing should be closed to the public.

But as 4th District Judge Tony Graf prepares to make his ruling, Robinson and his defense team are asking for yet another delay — that all legal proceedings in the case, including the preliminary hearing, be put on hold while they make an appeal to the Utah Supreme Court over Graf's earlier decision to allow cameras in the courtroom. Robinson, 23, is accused of shooting and killing political activist Charlie Kirk on the campus of Utah Valley University on Sept. 10, 2025.

He is charged with capital murder and faces a potential death sentence if convicted. Another hearing is also scheduled for June 12 to argue the issue of whether hearsay evidence from law enforcers will be allowed at the preliminary hearing and, if needed, for both sides to present evidence on the contempt issue depending on how he rules today.

Prosecutors said in their motion filed last week opposing Robinson's effort to preclude hearsay evidence that Utah has allowed prosecutors to introduce reliable hearsay at preliminary hearings for more than 30 years. Meanwhile, Robinson and his defense team are now asking Graf to put all proceedings on the case on hold while he asks the Utah Supreme Court to revisit the issues of cameras and microphones in the courtroom.

Robinson had filed a motion requesting that television cameras and microphones, still photographers, radio microphones, and other similar implements of the electronic or broadcast media be kept out of the courtroom during his legal proceedings. A hearing was held on the issue on Friday, however, Robinson notified the court that he is appealing that decision to the state's high court and wants all proceedings in the case stayed — including the July preliminary hearing — until the high court decides whether to take up the issue.

The defense argues in its motion that it was error to deny Robinson's requested relief without reaching the constitutional issues and that this court's imposition of severe procedural restrictions violates Mr. Robinson's state and federal constitutional rights to procedural due process





KSLcom / 🏆 549. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Tyler Robinson Capital Murder Utah Supreme Court Courtroom Issue Charlie Kirk Utah Valley University Utah County Attorney's Office Preclude Hearsay Evidence Contempt Of Court Hearsay Evidence Television Cameras Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office Utah Supreme Court Utah County Attorney's Office

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gov. Spencer Cox's Transformative Impact on Utah Supreme CourtGov. Spencer Cox has significantly influenced the Utah Supreme Court during his two terms, potentially more than any of his predecessors in the executive branch. He has appointed at least seven members to the court, overhauled the court through legislative updates and personnel turnover, and is set to interview more nominees this week as he prepares to fill seats left open by Chief Justice Matthew Durrant and Justice Diana Hagen.

Read more »

Judge expected to rule on public access to key hearing for Tyler RobinsonA Utah judge is set to decide Monday whether to bar reporters and the public from parts of a key upcoming hearing in the case of the man accused of killing Char

Read more »

Tyler Robinson returns to court for judge's decision on his push for secret hearingsTyler Robinson will appear with audio only from the jail. Judge Tony Graf will rule on motions to sanction prosecutors and to partially close the preliminary hearing.

Read more »

Judge to decide if a key hearing for Tyler Robinson will be publicA judge is set to decide Monday whether to bar reporters and the public from parts of a key upcoming hearing in the case against Tyler Robinson

Read more »