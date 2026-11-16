Tyler Perry's The Gospel of Christmas Tops Netflix U.S. Chart

Tyler Perry's new holiday drama The Gospel of Christmas ranks No. 1 on Netflix's U.S. Top 10 Movies chart as of November 15, 2026, drawing significant viewer attention.

Tyler Perry's latest holiday drama, The Gospel of Christmas, has achieved a dominant position on streaming platforms just days after its premiere. The film secured the No. 1 spot on Netflix's U.S. Top 10 Movies chart on November 15, 2026.

This ranking places Perry's production ahead of several high-profile competitors. The movie outperformed other notable titles including Reminders of Him, Never Surrender, The Christmas Switch, Carolina Caroline, and Allen on the platform's leaderboard.

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Premiere Details and Cast Composition

Director and writer Tyler Perry launched The Gospel of Christmas on Netflix on November 11, 2026. The production features Durrell Babbs in the lead role of Reverend Isaac Jefferson. His co-star is Fantasia Barrino, who portrays Rebecca Jefferson.

The supporting ensemble includes Mason Douglas as Jacob Jefferson. Shirley Caesar plays the character May. Fred Hammond appears as Abraham, while Smokie Norful takes on the role of Peter Jefferson among other cast members.

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Narrative Focus on Faith and Struggle

The storyline centers on Reverend Isaac Jefferson, whose religious faith undergoes significant testing. He accepts the responsibility of saving his family's struggling church located in New York City. He travels to the city with his wife, Rebecca, and their children.

The group arrives hoping to restore the church, which has fallen into difficult times within a troubled neighborhood. The mission proves highly challenging as Isaac battles personal doubts. Temptations and internal struggles complicate his efforts to revive the congregation.

Critical Reception and Genre Context

While the film shows strong commercial interest, critical responses remain mixed regarding Perry's stylistic approach. Reviewers have noted that viewers should not expect to be converted to Tyler Perry's specific method of film-making. One critique described the style as overstuffed, a bit nutty, and growing more stale by the hour.

This review highlights the polarizing nature of Perry's directorial brand. The film arrives as a holiday release, competing in a season crowded with romantic dramas and seasonal content.

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Market Position and Viewer Engagement

The rapid climb to the top of the U.S. charts indicates strong initial viewer engagement. Netflix audiences have shown a clear preference for Perry's holiday narratives this season. The performance suggests a loyal fanbase driving early streaming numbers for the title.

The success places The Gospel of Christmas in direct competition with other major holiday releases. It maintains its lead over established favorites in the seasonal genre. This position underscores the continued popularity of Perry's productions on the streaming service.