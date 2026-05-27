Tyler Nickel Doesn't Know What Tyler Tanner Will Do, But He Knows What Return Would Mean For Vanderbilt Basketball

As Tyler Nickel sat there in a blue Golden State Warriors practice uniform on Wednesday, he was still waiting for Tyler Tanner to make his decision just like ev

Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner and Vanderbilt Commodores forward Tyler Nickel celebrate victory as Auburn Tigers take on Vanderbilt Commodores at Neville Arena in Auburn, Ala. on Tuesday, Feb. 10, 2026.

Vanderbilt Commodores defeated Auburn Tigers 84-76. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images As Tyler Nickel sat there in a blue Golden State Warriors practice uniform on Wednesday, he was still waiting for Tyler Tanner to make his decision just like everyone else. Nickel says he’s been talking to Tanner, but that Tanner hasn’t tipped his hand in either direction in their conversations.

As a result, Nickel will be refreshing social media on Wednesday night to see what Tanner does.

“Last I know, he legitimately did not know,” Nickel said, via Zoom. “I think there’s a good chance he goes back, but I don’t want to make any promises or say he is because I actually don’t know. ” Tanner and Nickel played two seasons together at Vanderbilt and brought the program back to the NCAA Tournament together in back-to-back years under Mark Byington.

Vanderbilt hadn't been to the tournament since the 2016-17 season prior to their arrivals, but the tournament became the expectation with them in the starting lineup. As a result, each of them have opportunities to chase their NBA dreams these days. Nickel says he's gone through four NBA predraft workouts, including one with the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday, and will go through around 11 by the time the process is done.

Tanner worked out with the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday and will have to decide on whether to stay in the draft or return to Vanderbilt by 11:59 PM eastern time. Tanner averaged 19.5 points, 5.1 assists and 3.6 rebounds per game while shooting 48.5% from the field as well as 36.8% from 3-point range in his sophomore year at Vanderbilt.

As a result, he's played his way onto NBA Draft boards. Tanner is still a fringe first round pick by most evaluators, though, and has a decision on his hands.that Tanner returning to Vanderbilt is where the greatest probability lies. The majority of sources believe that Tanner will withdraw from the draft before Wednesday night's deadline to do so.

Anything can happen at this stage, though, particularly since Tanner has been solely focused on positioning himself to maximize going through the draft process over the past few weeks. If Tanner were to return to school, Vanderbilt would likely be a consensus top 25 team in the preseason. Tanner would have a horse in the race for just about every individual award in the country. Nickel believes that if Tanner does return, him winning a few would be plausible.

"In my opinion, Tyler is the best point guard in college basketball," Nickel said. "I believe in what Coach is building and what he runs and the way he coaches and what his vision is. So, they'll be alright regardless of what happens.

"Joey Dwyer is the lead writer on Vanderbilt Commodores On SI. He found his first love in college sports at nearby Lipscomb University and decided to make a career of telling its best stories. He got his start doing a Notre Dame basketball podcast from his basement as a 14-year-old during COVID and has since aimed to make that 14-year-old proud. Dwyer has covered Vanderbilt sports for three years and previously worked for 247 Sports and Rivals.

He contributes to Seth Davis' Hoops HQ, Basket Under Review and Mainstreet Nashville.





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