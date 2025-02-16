Tyler Herro Wins 2025 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro claimed victory in the 2025 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest, defeating Buddy Hield in a thrilling final round. This victory marks the fifth time a Miami Heat player has won the contest.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro emerged victorious in the 2025 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest , defeating the Golden State Warriors ' Buddy Hield in a thrilling final round. This marks the fifth time a Miami Heat player has won the contest, following in the footsteps of James Jones, who achieved the feat in 2011. Herro's victory prevented Milwaukee Bucks star Damian Lillard from becoming the first three-time consecutive 3-Point Contest champion since Craig Hodges' dominance in 1992.

Lillard's quest for a three-peat ended in the first round, failing to advance alongside Hield, Herro, and Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Herro showcased his shooting prowess throughout the competition, culminating in a final-round score of 24 points, narrowly edging out Hield's 23 points in front of his hometown Golden State crowd. Hield himself had set the stage on fire in the first round, tying the all-time record of 31 points, previously set by Warriors teammate Stephen Curry in 2021 and matched by Tyrese Haliburton in 2023. Garland secured third place with a total of 17 points. Herro's standout performance reflects his stellar 2025 season with the Heat. He has averaged 23.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.5 assists per game, shooting an impressive 46.5 percent from the field and 38 percent from three-point range in 51 games. Originally from Wisconsin, Herro honed his skills at the University of Kentucky before being drafted by the Miami Heat 13th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft. While it remains to be seen if Herro will return to defend his title next year, his victory solidified his status as a top shooter in the league. The 2026 NBA All-Star game will be held in Los Angeles at the Intuit Dome, home of the Los Angeles Clippers





