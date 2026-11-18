Tyler Herro said he is not sure where his relationship with Bam Adebayo stands as the former Heat teammates faced off for the first time since a July altercation in Las Vegas.

The Milwaukee Bucks and Miami Heat prepare to face each other on Wednesday, November 18, marking the first time Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo have shared the court since their high-profile July altercation. Herro addressed reporters before the game but offered no clarity on whether his relationship with his former teammate has improved. When asked directly about the status of their bond, the Bucks guard responded with uncertainty, stating simply that he had not spoken to Adebayo recently.

I am not sure, Herro said when questioned about the situation. He emphasized that he has not talked to Adebayo since the incident occurred months ago in Las Vegas. Despite the lack of personal communication, Herro took the opportunity to publicly praise his former Heat colleague and future opponent. He noted that he admired Adebayo's game and understood how the center approaches competition on the court.

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Herro described Adebayo as a versatile player capable of guarding positions one through five. He highlighted the Miami center's offensive gifts and intense work ethic, acknowledging the unique dynamic that will define their upcoming clash. The Bucks guard expressed excitement about the challenge of going up against everyone on the Miami roster, signaling a professional focus despite any lingering personal tensions.

The backdrop to this Wednesday night matchup remains the physical altercation that erupted in July during the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas. Sources indicated that the conflict began when Adebayo confronted Herro over social media comments. Herro had allegedly critiqued Adebayo's defensive efforts and salary value on a secondary Instagram account, which upset the Heat center. The dispute escalated into a physical confrontation at a practice court inside a Las Vegas hotel.

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News of the altercation broke on July 10 when ESPN reporter Shams Charania posted about the incident. The timing created confusion as the Bucks and Heat had just completed a blockbuster trade. Milwaukee sent Giannis Antetokounmpo and Bobby Portis to Miami, receiving Herro, Kel'el Ware, Kasparas Jakučionis, and several draft picks in return. The teams were scheduled to tip off a Summer League game when the news emerged, with players from both sides present.

Herro was initially evasive about the incident, telling the Sun Sentinel that he had no comment. However, as the November 18 game approached, he provided more context while maintaining his professional distance. The Bucks entered the matchup with a struggling 1-13 record, while the Heat sat at 8-6. Herro has been Milwaukee's leading scorer, averaging 20.3 points per game this season.

The Heat have found success recently, riding a five-game win streak that has stabilized their season. Adebayo has been instrumental in this turnaround, averaging 21.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 steals, and one block per game during the streak. His shooting percentage has risen to 52 percent, showcasing his return to elite form after early-season criticism regarding his fit alongside Antetokounmpo.

Miami's resurgence includes a standout performance against the Cleveland Cavaliers, where Adebayo scored 37 points and grabbed 14 rebounds. Antetokounmpo matched that scoring output in the victory, highlighting the offensive synergy that had been questioned earlier in the year. Herro, meanwhile, has seen a slight dip in efficiency during November, averaging 18.9 points on 39.4 percent shooting over seven games.

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The return to Miami presents a unique opportunity for both players to settle unfinished business on the court. Herro has not played in South Beach since the trade, and the Heat fans will see him as an opponent for the first time. The atmosphere is expected to be charged, given the history between the two stars and the contrasting fortunes of their respective teams.

Both players are likely to field standard questions about the past altercation, sticking to PR-trained responses. The focus remains on the competitive aspects of the game, with the Bucks seeking their first win in Miami and the Heat aiming to extend their dominance. The outcome will depend on how well each team executes their game plan under the spotlight of this high-profile matchup.