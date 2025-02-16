Tyler Herro Shoots Down Competition to Win NBA Three-Point Contest

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro wins his first NBA Three-Point Contest title at NBA All-Star Weekend, joining a roster of elite Heat players who have clinched the championship.

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro captivated a large crowd of fans during the 3-point contest on Saturday night at NBA All-Star Weekend in San Francisco. He had an especially enthusiastic spectator in Heat team president Pat Riley, who was present to witness Herro's victory. Riley couldn't contain his excitement after Herro secured the title. Despite struggling from beyond the arc in several recent games, Herro's performance in the competition was exceptional.

He scored 19 points in the first round, trailing Buddy Hield's 31 and Darius Garland's 24. Damian Lillard, seeking a third consecutive victory, came up two points short of eliminating Herro, pushing the contest to its final round. In the championship round, Herro delivered a remarkable 24 points, proving his prowess as a sharpshooter. Hield and Garland, who had shone brightly in the previous round, couldn't maintain their hot streak, scoring 23 and 17 points respectively. Herro's triumph made him the fifth Heat player to win the Three-Point contest. Joining him in this prestigious group are Glen Rice (1995), Jason Kapono (2007), Daequan Cook (2009), and James Jones (2011). This victory undoubtedly adds another chapter to Herro's impressive career and solidifies his reputation as one of the league's most skilled three-point shooters





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA All-Star Weekend Tyler Herro Three-Point Contest Miami Heat

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Tyler Herro, Knicks vs. Nets, 76ers vSports Illustrated's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets for the NBA action on Tuesday, Jan. 21, including a pick for Tyler Herro.

Read more »

Tyler Herro Wins 2025 NBA All-Star 3-Point ContestMiami Heat guard Tyler Herro claimed victory in the 2025 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest, defeating Buddy Hield in a thrilling final round. This victory marks the fifth time a Miami Heat player has won the contest.

Read more »

Tyler Herro Wins NBA All-Star 3-Point ContestTyler Herro of the Miami Heat was crowned the champion of the 2023 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest, defeating Buddy Hield and Darius Garland in a thrilling final round. The contest featured a star-studded lineup of shooters, including Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Damian Lillard, and Cameron Johnson. Herro's victory marks the first time a Heat player has won the event since 2011.

Read more »

Tyler Herro's Three-Point Triumph and Bam Adebayo's ResurgenceThis article highlights Tyler Herro's victory in the Three-Point contest at the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend and Bam Adebayo's recent resurgence in performance since transitioning to power forward. It also discusses the Heat's loss to the Mavericks and the contributions of other players like Kel'el Ware, Caleb Martin, and Max Strus.

Read more »

Heat vs. Nets Takeaways: Tyler Herro, Heat Spoil Vince Carter’s Night With Road WinTyler Herro and the Miami Heat improved to .500 with a 106-97 road victory over the lowly Brooklyn Nets.

Read more »

Tyler Herro Claims 3-Point Contest Crown, Jalen Brunson Falls Short AgainMiami Heat guard Tyler Herro emerged victorious in the 2023 NBA 3-Point Contest, while New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson faced another disappointing first-round exit.

Read more »