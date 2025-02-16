Tyler Herro's Three-Point Triumph and Bam Adebayo's Resurgence

This article highlights Tyler Herro's victory in the Three-Point contest at the 2023 NBA All-Star Weekend and Bam Adebayo's recent resurgence in performance since transitioning to power forward. It also discusses the Heat's loss to the Mavericks and the contributions of other players like Kel'el Ware, Caleb Martin, and Max Strus.

Despite the Miami Heat 's season beginning with a lot of drama due to Jimmy Butler's eventual exit, Tyler Herro has emerged as one of the team's brightest stars. Herro has experienced a career year in nearly every facet of his game, statistically improving across multiple categories which led to his first All-Star appearance. He was also selected to participate in the Three-Point contest.

Although he struggled from beyond the arc for several consecutive games prior to the event, those struggles didn't prevent him from securing the victory. Herro scored 19 points in the first round, trailing Buddy Hield's 31 and Darius Garland's 24. Damian Lillard, a two-time defending champion, came up two points short of eliminating Herro, allowing him to advance to the final round. In the final round, Herro delivered a respectable 24 points. Hield and Garland couldn't maintain their hot shooting from the previous round, finishing with 23 and 17 points respectively. Herro became the fifth Heat player to win the Three-Point contest, joining Glen Rice (1995), Jason Kapono (2007), Daequan Cook (2009), and James Jones (2011).Another player experiencing a resurgence is Bam Adebayo. Despite his talent to overcome playing as an undersized center, Adebayo finally got his wish from the Miami Heat front office to play alongside a true center in Kel'el Ware. His move to power forward has allowed Ware to receive much-needed playing time at center, and Adebayo has enjoyed his best stretch of games this season. Since January 25th, Adebayo has been averaging 22.4 points, 11.4 rebounds, and 4.6 assists while shooting 53.4 percent from the field and 41.8 percent from three-point range. Before moving to power forward, Adebayo was inconsistent offensively. A major reason for his improvement is Ware's presence. Although their chemistry isn't perfect, Adebayo has received several easy assists by driving to the basket and dishing off to Ware when the defense collapses. Adebayo has also improved defensively alongside Ware. Similar to how Giannis Antetokounmpo can roam as a dominant help defender because Brook Lopez is backing him, Adebayo can switch off screens to guard on the perimeter while Ware stays back to protect the rim. This has allowed Adebayo to rebound more easily because he's no longer the only player with size for the Heat to box out.The Miami Heat (25-28) suffered their fourth consecutive loss against the Dallas Mavericks (30-26) with a score of 118-113. Tyler Herro was the primary offensive source throughout the game, finishing with 40 points, eight rebounds, and three assists while shooting 50 percent from the field and 21.4 percent from three-point range. He had an impressive 17 points in the second quarter, showcasing his improved ability to attack the basket. His only flaw was shooting 3 of 14 from beyond the arc. With Bam Adebayo and Kevin Love absent, Ware was the only big man on the court. He finished with 17 points, nine rebounds, and one block while shooting 57.1 percent from the field and missing all three of his three-point attempts. Since entering the starting lineup, Ware initially received a lot of shot attempts, but this hasn't been the case recently. He capitalized on the Mavericks' lack of a center.Anderson contributed 15 points, 10 rebounds, and three assists while shooting 60 percent from the field and not attempting any shots from beyond the arc. With Andrew Wiggins out due to illness, the Heat inserted him into the starting lineup, where he recorded his first double-double performance since 2023. Due to Jaime Jaquez Jr.'s inconsistent season, Anderson might be able to earn more minutes as a key part of the rotation as everyone returns to full health after the All-Star break.Burks finished with 12 points, seven rebounds, and four assists while shooting 42.9 percent from the field and 40 percent from three-point range. Despite the Heat's recent offensive struggles, he has remained a consistent contributor. Nearly every time he's received at least 20 minutes of playing time this season, Burks has been one of their most productive scorers. The Heat needed his scoring as they were missing Wiggins and Adebayo





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA All-Star Weekend Tyler Herro Bam Adebayo Miami Heat Three-Point Contest Kel'el Ware Dallas Mavericks

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tyler Herro Claims 3-Point Contest Crown, Jalen Brunson Falls Short AgainMiami Heat guard Tyler Herro emerged victorious in the 2023 NBA 3-Point Contest, while New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson faced another disappointing first-round exit.

Read more »

Tyler Herro Wins 2025 NBA All-Star 3-Point ContestMiami Heat guard Tyler Herro claimed victory in the 2025 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest, defeating Buddy Hield in a thrilling final round. This victory marks the fifth time a Miami Heat player has won the contest.

Read more »

Tyler Herro Wins NBA All-Star 3-Point ContestTyler Herro of the Miami Heat was crowned the champion of the 2023 NBA All-Star 3-Point Contest, defeating Buddy Hield and Darius Garland in a thrilling final round. The contest featured a star-studded lineup of shooters, including Jalen Brunson, Cade Cunningham, Damian Lillard, and Cameron Johnson. Herro's victory marks the first time a Heat player has won the event since 2011.

Read more »

NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Tyler Herro, Knicks vs. Nets, 76ers vSports Illustrated's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets for the NBA action on Tuesday, Jan. 21, including a pick for Tyler Herro.

Read more »

Heat vs. Nets Takeaways: Tyler Herro, Heat Spoil Vince Carter’s Night With Road WinTyler Herro and the Miami Heat improved to .500 with a 106-97 road victory over the lowly Brooklyn Nets.

Read more »

Cavs point guard will compete in the NBA All-Star 3-point contestThe Cavs' point guard, shooting a career-best from beyond the arc, will test his skills on the All-Star stage.

Read more »