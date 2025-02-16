Tyler Herro Claims 3-Point Contest Crown, Jalen Brunson Falls Short Again

Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro emerged victorious in the 2023 NBA 3-Point Contest, while New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson faced another disappointing first-round exit.

The NBA 's 3-Point Contest saw a new champion crowned for the first time in three years, but it wasn't New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson . Brunson experienced a familiar heartbreak, falling in the opening round of All-Star Saturday 's long-distance shootout once again. He tied with two-time defending champion Damian Lillard (Milwaukee) as the first runner-up with a score of 18, just one point shy of the advancement score achieved by eventual winner Tyler Herro (Miami).

Brunson started strong, sinking all but one of the five shots on his first rack from the corner. However, he struggled from the wing, managing only one out of five before nailing the Starry-sponsored three-pointer. When the round concluded, Brunson's score initially seemed sufficient for advancement, as his 18 points surpassed third-place finisher Cade Cunningham (Detroit) by two. But Brunson's hopes were dashed by the outstanding performance of Buddy Hield (Golden State), who electrified the local crowd with a round-best score of 31, securing advancement alongside Herro and Darius Garland (Cleveland), who tallied 24. Hield previously won the 2020 contest in Chicago while representing the Sacramento Kings. Herro ultimately outperformed Hield by a single point, clinching the victory with a final score of 24-23. Brunson, despite his early exit, will participate in the starting lineup for Sunday's main event alongside Knicks teammate Karl-Anthony Towns (8 p.m. ET, TNT)





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NBA 3-Point Contest Tyler Herro Jalen Brunson All-Star Saturday

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Cavs point guard will compete in the NBA All-Star 3-point contestThe Cavs' point guard, shooting a career-best from beyond the arc, will test his skills on the All-Star stage.

Read more »

NBA Best Bets Today (Predictions, Prop Bets for Tyler Herro, Knicks vs. Nets, 76ers vSports Illustrated's Peter Dewey breaks down his favorite bets for the NBA action on Tuesday, Jan. 21, including a pick for Tyler Herro.

Read more »

Heat vs. Nets Takeaways: Tyler Herro, Heat Spoil Vince Carter’s Night With Road WinTyler Herro and the Miami Heat improved to .500 with a 106-97 road victory over the lowly Brooklyn Nets.

Read more »

NBA Slam Dunk Contest Contest Odds, Rules, Picks, and Predictions: Jammin JacksonOdds, picks, rules, and predictions for the 2025 NBA All-Star Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend in San Francisco.

Read more »

Damian Lillard Seeks Third Straight 3-Point Contest TitleDamian Lillard leads a star-studded field in the 2023 NBA 3-Point Contest aiming for his third consecutive championship.

Read more »

NBA 3-Point Contest free livestream: How to watch NBA All-Star Weekend, TV, scheduleNBA All-Star Weekend continues tonight with the NBA 3-Point Contest. Fans can watch this event for free online.

Read more »