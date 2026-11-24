It finally happened. The Milwaukee Bucks won their second game of the season, 18 games into the year and snap a 13-game losing streak after knocking off the Tor

Nov 23, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Raptors forward Allen Graves battles for the ball with Milwaukee Bucks center Myles Turner during the second quarter at Scotiabank Arena.

Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect It finally happened. The Milwaukee Bucks won their second game of the season, 18 games into the year and snapped a 13-game losing streak by knocking off the Toronto Raptors 116-111. This came right after Tyler Herro and the Bucks experienced heartbreak in Philadelphia, losing in spite of the guard's 50 points. So it was a good sign that Milwaukee could rebound so quickly.

Also read Gators LB Myles Graham Keeps Stacking Awards with Stellar Play

And also, that Herro didn't have to hit a half-a-hundred again. A heartbreak took place in Philadelphia after Milwaukee came up short to the 76ers after a historic performance from Tyler Herro and some controversy, but flipped the page and came together to pull off a big win in Toronto. After a game like Herro had, some might've thought it was going to be a challenge against a hard-nosed defense like the Raptors, but it was the opposite.

, you're going to be the circled multiple times on the opposing team's game plan. Herro came off an historic performance this past Saturday against the Philadelphia 76ers, and rightfully so, the Raptors planned accordingly as their physical defense put an emphasis on stopping Herro. After scoring 15 points int he first quarter against Philadelphia, Toronto limited him to zero points in the first quarter and only three points for the first half.

Advertisement

Usually when something like that happens for Herro and the Bucks, they would be facing a large deficit at the half, but that wasn't case. Milwaukee scored 49 points as they trailed by only four points behind some solid performances from other players.

Myles Turner scored 18 points and Kyle Kuzma scored 11 in the first half to keep them a float until Herro found his rhythm as he would finish the game with 32 points, six rebounds and eight assists while shooting 10-for-16 from the field and 4-for-5 . The center position has been a disappointment for Milwaukee this season between Turner and Kel'el Ware.

Turner's contract gets brought up more and more due to his performances this seasons as he only averaged 7 points, 6 rebounds and 2.3 blocks per game on 34.5% shooting from the field and 27.5% from the 3-point line. For someone who makes around $26 million a year, it's just not enough production including his recent game against the 76ers where he only scored five points on 1-for-8 from the field.

Against the Raptors, Turner exploded for 27 points, 11 rebounds and two blocks on 9-for-12 from the field and 5-for-6 from the 3-point line to record his season-high. He would also reach a milestone of scoring 10,000 career points in his big night. If it weren't for Turner and his great first half, the Bucks wouldn't have snapped their losing streak.that's not a surprise.

Advertisement

However, for a team that ranks No. 3 in 3-point attempts and No. 5 in makes, the Bucks only rank No. 21 in 3-point percentage. They might shoot a lot, but the efficiency hasn't backed them up, and as a result, Milwaukee can shoot themselves out of a game. This night was different for the Bucks as the team shot 14-for-28 from the 3-point line.

The attempts are low for Milwaukee's standards, as they average 43.6 attempts per game, but they got inside the paint, which allowed them to have much better looks rather than forcing it from deep. The Bucks scored 52 points in the paint, establishing an interior presence, which opened the perimeter for high quality shots. Five out of the six players who made a 3-pointer, shot at least 50% from beyond the arc. Glen Allen is from Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

He attended Louisiana State University, where he graduated with a BA in journalism. Working for the student newspaper, The Reveille, he covered LSU football and men’s and women’s basketball, writing game stories, analysis and profiles.