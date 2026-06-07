Tyler Fay's Masterclass Has Alabama One Win Away From College World Series

Alabama's ace shut down the Red Storm offense for an emphatic Tuscaloosa Super Regional game one win.

June 6, 2026; Tuscaloosa, AL, USA; Alabama pitcher Tyler Fay makes a pitch during the NCAA Tuscaloosa Super Regional game between Alabama and St. John’s at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.

| Gary Cosby Jr. / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images TUSCALOOSA, Ala. -- 7-seeded Alabama got the Tuscaloosa Super Regional started with a dominant 8-0 victory over St. John's on Saturday night, putting the Crimson Tide one win away from the program's first trip to the College World Series since 1999. Alabama starting pitcher, Tyler Fay, set the tone in front of a packed house as the Tuscaloosa hosted the Super Regional round for the first time since 2006.

Fay stirred the sold-out home crowd into a frenzy by striking out the first three batters in the game one contest, setting the stage for what was to unfold. Fay handled the Red Storm offense all evening long, limiting St. John's to five baserunners in his 7.1 innings of action. Fay fanned nine batters, posting zero after zero and staying under control throughout the evening.

He allowed two hits and walked three batters as he secured a crucial game one win for Alabama. The Red Storm's biggest threat came in the seventh inning as Adam Agresti opened the inning by drawing his second walk of the frame. Will Cowan followed up with the second hit of the game, putting men on first and second, then Ayden Frey leaned into a pitch to load the bases with no outs.

Fay responded by forcing Cristian Bernardini to pop out, striking out Rob Mansour and Dylan Fitzsimmons to fly out, stranding three runners and preserving his scoreless outing. Crimson Tide designated hitter John Lemm served as Alabama's offensive catalyst as the Australian got on base and subsequently scored on each of his first two at-bats.

Lemm, in the designated hitter role after breaking a finger in last week's regional, poked a single up the middle in the second inning and hustled from first to third as Eric Hines chopped a single into the outfield. Lemm's hustle forced a St. John's throw to third, advancing Hines to second on the throw. Brennan Holt stepped up, opening the scoring with a double into right field as the home crowd exploded into pandemonium.

The bottom end of the order struck again in the fourth inning for Alabama as Lemm opened the frame, drawing a walk. Holt moved him along with a one-out single, and Luke Vaughn loaded up the bases, drawing a six-pitch, full-count walk. Peyton Steele, playing with a tender quad after tweaking it last week, stayed patient in the batter's box and drew a bases-loaded walk to score Lemm for the second time on the night.

Alabama centerfielder Bryce Fowler broke the game open on the next at-bat as he senior roped a double just past Shaun McMillan at first base, scoring Holt and Vaughn. Justin Lebron got plunked, reloading the bases, then Brady Neal drew a bases-loaded walk for the fourth run of the inning. The Crimson Tide turned to Ashton Crowther in the eighth inning and picked up right where Fay left off.

The left-handed reliever went the final 1.2 innings, giving up one walk as the Red Storm offense was stymied. The Crimson Tide added insurance in the eighth inning as Vaughn reached safely on an errant throw to kick-start the frame. Bryce Fowler got hit in the arm, putting two men on base, setting Lebron up for the backbreaker. Alabama's superstar shortstop ripped a double into the right-centerfield gap for two RBIs, giving the home team a commanding 8-0 lead.

The victory becomes Alabama's first Super Regional win since defeating Clemson in the round in 2010 and puts the program one victory away from returning to Omaha for the first time since the turn of the century. Joe Gaither oversees videos and podcasts for Alabama Crimson Tide On SI/BamaCentral. He began his sports media career in radio in 2019, working for three years in Tuscaloosa covering the University of Alabama and other local high school sports.

In 2023 he joined BamaCentral to cover a variety of Crimson Tide sports and recruiting, in addition to hosting the “Joe Gaither Show” podcast. His work has also appeared on the Boston College, Missouri and Vanderbilt web sites.





SInow / 🏆 273. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Chernobyl Remains a Masterclass in Miniseries Storytelling Seven Years OnAn in‑depth look at why the HBO drama Chernobyl continues to captivate audiences, blending historical accuracy, strong performances and precise direction to create a compelling and educational viewing experience.

Read more »

Masters of the Universe's Post-Credits Scene is a Masterclass in SubtletyThe post-credits scene in Masters of the Universe is a masterclass in subtlety and restraint, introducing the character of She-Ra in a way that feels organic and authentic. By keeping Adora out of the main storyline, the movie avoids the risk of making her feel like an afterthought or a mere Easter egg.

Read more »

MobLand's Tom Hardy Saga Highlights Actor's Masterclass in 'Locke'Amid uncertainty surrounding Tom Hardy's future on MobLand, a look back at his tour-de-force performance in the 2014 film Locke, which relied solely on his acting to drive the entire narrative from inside a moving car.

Read more »

No Country for Old Men: A Masterclass in Atmospheric TerrorNo Country for Old Men, the Coen Brothers' Best Picture-winning adaptation of Cormac McCarthy's novel, is a harrowing exploration of fate and evil. The film follows Llewelyn Moss, whose decision to take money from a crime scene draws the ire of the relentless killer Anton Chigurh. With standout performances and a deeply unsettling atmosphere, it redefines the thriller genre.

Read more »