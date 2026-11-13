Tyler Cameron Honors Late Mother on Dancing With the Stars Dedication Night

Dancing With the Stars pro Tyler Cameron performs an emotional dedication to his late mother during the season finale, while sharing updates on his engagement to Tate Madden and new fatherhood.

Tyler Cameron delivered one of the most emotional performances of the Dancing With the Stars season during the Dedication Night special broadcast on Tuesday, October 20. The thirty-three-year-old professional dancer performed a contemporary routine alongside his partner, but the evening was defined by a deeply personal tribute rather than competitive scoring. Cameron used the platform to honor the memory of his late mother, reading a heartfelt letter during the dance that left viewers and fellow competitors in tears.

Cameron Honors Late Mother During Emotional Routine

Cameron revealed that the experience of performing the dedication dance was among the greatest thrills of his life. He described the moment as a dream opportunity, noting that seeing his fellow professionals dance from the sidelines was bittersweet. He expressed that the ability to feature his mother in such a prominent way on live television was a gift he would cherish forever. The production team worked meticulously to ensure the moment remained special and intact for the broadcast.

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Expanding Family With Fiancee Tate Madden

Alongside his professional achievements, Cameron is preparing for a major shift in his personal life. He is currently engaged to Tate Madden, and the couple has officially put their wedding planning on the back burner while they prepare for the arrival of their first child. Madden, who is also thirty-three years old, confirmed that the couple desires a large family and jokes that they will conceive another child on their honeymoon immediately after the wedding.

The couple got engaged in August and recently announced they are expecting a girl. They revealed the gender on camera during the live show, with Cameron praising the producers for their discretion in hiding confetti backstage to maintain the surprise. He noted that the production team went to great lengths to make the reveal as special as possible for the couple and their audience.

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Cameron Discusses Competition and Fatherhood

As the season nears its conclusion, Cameron shared insights into the intense physical toll of the competition. He described the pain of dancing as feeling like walking on glass when waking up out of bed. Despite the physical grind, he expressed immense admiration for the remaining couples. He acknowledged that every remaining contestant is deserving of victory due to their genuine nature and the sheer effort they have put into their routines.

Cameron also discussed his transition into fatherhood, noting that he has received excellent advice from his Dancing With the Stars partner, Sharna. She has a four-year-old son named Zane with Brian Austin Green. Cameron mentioned that Sharna has been amazing with her guidance, helping him navigate the upcoming responsibilities of being a first-time dad.

Reflections on the Season and Future Plans

Looking back at the competition, Cameron admitted it is difficult to predict the winner. He identified Ezra Sosa as the primary competitor to beat, though he acknowledged that other contestants have improved significantly. He noted that the fan bases for the remaining couples are growing rapidly, making the outcome highly unpredictable. Cameron emphasized that he truly respects every couple remaining in the gauntlet.

The dedication dance, which featured Cameron reading a letter to his late mother, will be shown to his children in the future. He described the video of him holding Madden in the air as the most beautiful picture he has ever taken. For Cameron, the ability to blend his professional career with his personal family milestones represents the greatest gift he could have received during this chapter of his life.