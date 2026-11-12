Tyler Cameron and Tate Madden Plan Big Family and Intimate Wedding

Reality star Tyler Cameron and fiancée Tate Madden reveal plans for a daughter and a 60-guest wedding while expecting their first child together.

Reality television personality Tyler Cameron and his fiancée Tate Madden are currently navigating the early stages of pregnancy while keeping their nuptial plans in a holding pattern. The couple, both aged 33, recently confirmed they are expecting their first child, a girl, but have decided to prioritize family growth over immediate wedding preparations. Madden explicitly stated that she placed wedding planning on the back burner to focus on her health and the upcoming arrival, though she expressed enthusiasm for the future.

Cameron And Madden Expecting A Daughter

The pair revealed the gender of their unborn baby during the Dedication Night episode of Dancing With The Stars, where they learned they are having a girl. Cameron expressed deep admiration for his partner, describing Madden as a champion throughout her pregnancy. He noted that the experience has been positive for him as well, primarily because it allows him to support his fiancée fully. Madden shared that she feels ready to have more children in the future, joking that they plan to conceive another child on their honeymoon after they marry.

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Intimate Wedding Plans And Holiday Season

While their primary focus remains on the baby, the couple has discussed their ideal wedding size. Cameron shared that his ideal celebration would include approximately 60 people. Madden agreed with this smaller guest list, noting that large gatherings can become overwhelming. She emphasized that her goal is to spend meaningful time with each guest rather than navigating a massive crowd. This decision allows them to maintain a personal and intimate atmosphere for their special day.

For the upcoming holiday season, the couple is focusing on their current family unit, which includes their three dogs. Cameron admitted that he used to be the Grinch about the holidays before they became engaged. However, he is now enjoying the season with Madden, who is pregnant. They are promoting a partnership with Blue Buffalo's Love Made Fresh brand, which is available in major grocery stores while supplies last. The brand highlights fresh, high-quality ingredients for pets and their human families.

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DWTS Advice And Parenting Expectations

Cameron is drawing on advice from his Dancing With The Stars colleagues to prepare for fatherhood. His dance partner, Sharna Bunina, has provided significant guidance. Bunina is an experienced mother who shares a four-year-old son named Zane with actor Brian Austin Green. Cameron praised Bunina's support, noting that her experience helps alleviate some of his initial nerves. He expressed confidence that Madden will be an incredible mother from the very beginning.

When they first started dating, Cameron immediately believed Madden was destined to be a great parent. He cited her attention to detail and caring nature as key indicators of her future success. He believes she will flourish in this new chapter of her life. Madden joked that she has had plenty of practice caring for the couple's three dogs. She observed that the pregnancy has made Cameron more emotional and vulnerable, which she finds endearing.

Emotional Growth And Future Family Goals

The pregnancy has prompted significant personal growth for Cameron. He noted that Madden has broken down emotional walls, allowing him to be more delicate and sweet. He constantly checks in to ensure she and the baby have everything they need. This new side of his personality is something even Madden has rarely seen before. He describes the change as cute and positive for their relationship dynamic.

Cameron is eager to embrace his role as a father to a daughter. He has spoken with other men who have daughters and heard how the experience softens them and changes their perspective on life. He looks forward to modeling a loving relationship for his future child. He wants his daughter to look up to Madden as a standard of what a woman can be. The couple remains committed to their partnership and their growing family.