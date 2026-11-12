Tyler Cameron and Tate Madden Announce Pregnancy and Engagement on DWTS

Dancing With the Stars stars Tyler Cameron and Tate Madden reveal pregnancy and engagement news, sharing details on holiday plans and expanding their family.

Former Bachelor Nation star Tyler Cameron and his fiancée Tate Madden confirmed they are expecting their first child together during the Dedication Night episode of Dancing With the Stars on Tuesday, October 20. The couple revealed the exciting news in quick succession with Cameron also proposing to Madden, marking a significant milestone for the pair as they prepare to welcome a new addition to their family.

Pregnancy Announcement During DWTS Dedication Night

Cameron, 33, and Madden announced their engagement and pregnancy following the Dedication Night episode, creating a double cause for celebration for the reality television couple. The twosome revealed the pregnancy in epic fashion during the broadcast, sharing the news with fans and viewers who have followed their journey on the hit ABC dance competition series.

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Cameron recently spoke exclusively to Us magazine about the experience, noting that his DWTS partner Sharna has been amazing with her advice as he prepares to become a first-time dad. Madden, who shares a 4-year-old son named Zane with Brian Austin Green, teased that Cameron is already considering himself a helicopter parent regarding their pets.

Preparing for Fatherhood and Overprotective Parenting

Madden admitted that she is actually a little terrified of becoming a parent because she is naturally overprotective of her dogs. She explained that she notices any little thing that is wrong with them and wants to find a good balance so she does not become too overbearing with the baby.

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Cameron noted that they will really appreciate the attention to detail once their baby arrives, even if it is a bit overwhelming during the preparation phase. The couple is navigating the transition from focusing on their professional dance careers to preparing for the responsibilities of raising a child.

Holiday Traditions and Home Decor Plans

With the holidays approaching, the couple is looking forward to hosting Thanksgiving with loved ones this year. Madden shared that she is thrilled for the holidays, noting that she had a lot of decorations up in early October and that November 1st marks when the tree and lights are fully displayed.

Madden said she is already thinking about funny ideas for an Elf on the Shelf and hopes to continue family traditions, including matching Christmas pajamas for everyone. She mentioned that Blue Buffalo's Dinnerware Collection, a nine-piece set designed by artist Kenzie Elston, has been perfect for their aesthetic, helping her avoid rummaging around to find bowls that match their home decor.

Family Pet Dynamics and Upcoming Nursery Projects

The couple's three dogs, including Harley, Harley, and Daisy, are expected to play a significant role in the household once the baby arrives. Madden identified Harley as the most protective dog who would stand ground if something messed with the baby, while she expressed concern that Daisy, the youngest dog, might want to boop the baby on the head.

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Hosting the holidays has put nursery plans on the back burner for just a second, but the couple has a beautiful vision in mind. Madden stated that she is excited to get things more organized back home, starting to slowly but surely get everything prepared for the baby while ensuring their pets eat with good quality natural ingredients from Blue Buffalo's Love Made Fresh line.

Next Steps for the Expecting Couple

Cameron turned a corner on the holiday season and is excited to spoil his daughter next winter. The couple remains focused on getting organized and preparing for the arrival of their child while maintaining their strong bond and shared interest in design and home decor.