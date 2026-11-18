British hacker Tyler Buchanan receives a six-year federal prison sentence for his role in a sophisticated phishing scheme that stole millions from US firms.

Tyler Buchanan, a 24-year-old British national from Dundee, has been sentenced to six years in federal prison for orchestrating a complex cybercrime operation that resulted in the theft of £8.8 million in cryptocurrency from numerous United States businesses. The Scotsman pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft, admitting to stealing nearly £9 million in digital assets from at least a dozen US firms between September 2021 and April 2023.

Scattered Spider Link and Global Impact

Buchanan has been publicly linked to the notorious hacker group known as Scattered Spider, which is believed to be responsible for the devastating cyber attacks on major British supermarkets Marks & Spencer and the Co-op during the spring and summer of 2025. Scattered Spider, thought to comprise approximately 1,000 mostly British and American youths, has gained global notoriety for conducting ransomware attacks against major corporate brands to demand massive payment sums.

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Once these hacker groups infiltrate corporate networks, they typically freeze operations and demand ransoms for restoration. The previous attacks on Marks & Spencer and the Co-op left supermarket shelves empty for weeks and forced Marks & Spencer to halt all online orders and payment processing, highlighting the severe operational disruptions caused by such criminal enterprises.

Sophisticated Phishing Mechanism and Evidence

Prosecutors detailed how Buchanan and his co-conspirators utilized a highly sophisticated SMS phishing campaign, sending hundreds of text messages to mobile phones belonging to employees at victim companies. These messages falsely claimed that corporate accounts were about to be deactivated and contained links directing recipients to fraudulent websites that mimicked legitimate corporate or IT supplier portals.

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The fraudulent sites captured confidential personal identifying information, account usernames, and passwords from unsuspecting employees. Buchanan admitted to creating a phishing kit that harvested these credentials and transmitted them via an online Telegram channel administered by himself and a co-conspirator, allowing the group to bypass security protocols and gain unauthorized access to company computer systems.

Investigation, Arrest, and Legal Proceedings

The investigation was a collaborative effort involving the FBI, the US Department of Justice, Police Scotland, and the United States Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of North Carolina. Digital devices recovered from Buchanan's home in Dundee in April 2023 contained evidence of his involvement, including files with the names and addresses of numerous individual victims and cryptocurrency seed phrases for stolen accounts.

Buchanan was arrested in Spain in 2024 and subsequently extradited to the United States last year, where he entered a guilty plea in April. He was held in custody in the US since April 2025 and is recognized as the fifth and final defendant to receive sentencing in this multi-year case, which targeted interactive entertainment, telecommunications, and technology sectors.

Sentencing Details and Future Restitution

United States District Judge John W Holcomb handed down the six-year sentence at a court in Santa Ana, California, stating that the thefts had severe and life-altering consequences for many victims. Buchanan's four US-based co-conspirators previously received prison terms ranging between 18 months and ten years for their respective roles in the criminal enterprise.

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Buchanan is scheduled to return to court next month for a restitution hearing, where the court will likely address the financial repayment to the victims of the cryptocurrency theft. The US Department of Justice confirmed that the stolen credentials were used not only to access company systems but also to infiltrate virtual currency wallets, resulting in millions of dollars in losses for the targeted individuals and organizations.