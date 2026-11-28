Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass delivers historic performance against Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving, securing AFC seeding and setting new NFL records for late-game field goals.

Buffalo Bills kicker Tyler Bass etched his name into NFL history on November 26, 2026, by kicking a 57-yard field goal as time expired to defeat the Kansas City Chiefs. This historic boot not only sealed a pivotal primetime victory at Highmark Stadium but also established a new league benchmark that no other specialist has ever achieved. The win places the Buffalo Bills firmly in contention for the AFC number one seed as the regular season approaches its final December stretch.

Bass became the first kicker in NFL history to record both a game-tying and a game-winning field goal of 54 or more yards within the same fourth quarter. His earlier 54-yard kick with 11 minutes remaining tied the contest before his decisive 57-yarder sent the crowd into a frenzy. NBC Sports reporter Melissa Stark presented Bass with the Madden Thanksgiving MVP trophy following the triumph, recognizing his instrumental role in the outcome.

Also read Buffalo Bills Beat Chiefs 13-10 on Tyler Bass 57 Yard Field Goal

The victory marks the second time Bass has hit a game-winner on Thanksgiving, echoing his heroic performance against the Detroit Lions on November 24, 2022. He walked off the field holding both the trophy and a traditional turkey leg, symbolizing a holiday redemption for the franchise. This achievement adds another layer to his legacy among Bills Mafia fans who have witnessed his evolution from a struggling specialist to a clutch performer.

Bass has returned to elite form in 2026 after a challenging period that included a season-long stint on injured reserve last year due to complications from a hip, groin, and pelvic issue. Despite the physical setback that ultimately required surgery, the Irmo, South Carolina, native has demonstrated remarkable resilience. He currently ranks second in the NFL among kickers with at least 22 attempts for total field goals made, showcasing a level of consistency that has stabilized the team's scoring.

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He trails only Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicker Chase McLaughlin, who ironically began his professional career by signing with Buffalo as an undrafted free agent in 2019. The Bills selected Bass in the 2020 NFL Draft out of Georgia Southern University just one year after McLaughlin entered the league. This statistical proximity highlights the competitive landscape of special teams excellence in the modern NFL, where marginal differences in percentage can define playoff trajectories.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen publicly credited Bass for the victory, acknowledging the special teams specialist's reliability amid the team's recent offensive struggles. Allen stated that while he needs to improve his own performance, he remains thankful for his defense and his kicker. He described the two longest field goals of the night as possibly the best he has ever seen, emphasizing the precision required under such pressure.

Allen noted the difficulty of playing in the cold, rainy conditions at Highmark Stadium, emphasizing that every player faces the same elements. He praised Bass for capitalizing on his opportunities with precision that defied the dreary weather, stating that everyone is doing their part and that he must do his. This acknowledgment underscores the collective effort required to secure wins in the demanding NFC and AFC matchups.

Tyler Bass attributed his success to intense preparation following his recovery from surgery, describing a regimen focused on relentless training and mental toughness. He emphasized that he treats every kick with the same importance regardless of distance, whether from five yards or 60 yards, as all attempts are worth three points. Bass expressed humility and gratitude for the trust placed in him by his teammates and coaching staff during this critical juncture.

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His only field-goal miss of the season came just six days ago on November 22 against the Miami Dolphins, making this redemption arc even more significant. The veteran seventh-year player proved that any critics should change their tune as he continues to perform at an All-Pro level. His consistent execution provides a stable foundation for the Bills' playoff hopes as they navigate the final weeks of the campaign.

This victory against the Kansas City Chiefs holds significant implications for the Buffalo Bills as they navigate the final stretch of the regular season. With the team on track for their best season performance since the 1991-1992 campaign, securing the top seed in the AFC is a primary objective. Bass's consistent performance highlights the team's ability to overcome adversity and maintain focus on their quest for Super Bowl LXI.

The team will now look to maintain this momentum as they approach the critical December games that will determine their home-field advantage and postseason trajectory. Bass's historic night serves as a catalyst for confidence, proving that the Bills can win high-stakes games through special teams excellence. The franchise enters the holiday break with renewed energy and a clear path toward securing the number one overall seed.