The Buffalo Bills defeat the Kansas City Chiefs in a Week 12 clash defined by special teams excellence and Tyler Bass kicking two critical field goals in harsh conditions.

The Buffalo Bills maintained their lead in the AFC playoff standings on November 26, 2026, with a hard-fought regular season victory over the Kansas City Chiefs. The game, played at New Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York, required two long-range field goals from kicker Tyler Bass to secure the win in freezing and rainy conditions.

Bass delivered under extreme pressure, draining a 54-yard field goal and later a 57-yard kick with just four seconds remaining in regulation. His performance earned him a spot on Sports Illustrated's Game Ball committee and a Madden Thanksgiving MVP trophy, highlighting his pivotal role in a contest where offensive struggles were offset by special teams dominance.

Also read Tyler Bass hits 57-yard field goal as time expires to lift Bills past Chiefs, 13-10

Weather Impact and Kicking Excellence

Tyler Bass navigated the deteriorating field conditions to become the difference-maker in a low-scoring affair. Trailing 10-7 entering the fourth quarter, the Bills relied on Bass to overcome a passing attack led by quarterback Josh Allen that managed only 81 total yards. Bass described his approach as relying on extensive preparation and trust in his teammates.

The kicker, who leads the NFL with 108 points scored on a 26-of-27 clip from the field, credited his recent work ethic for his success. He noted that he had been training intensely since returning from surgery in November, emphasizing that consistent repetition was key to executing the high-pressure kicks.

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James Cook and Offensive Resilience

Running back James Cook III carried the offensive load, rushing 32 times for 117 yards and one touchdown despite the miserable weather. Cook extended an impressive NFL record by recording 75-plus rushing yards and a touchdown for the tenth consecutive game. This streak surpasses the previous mark of eight consecutive outings held by Hall of Famers LaDainian Tomlinson and John Riggins.

Head coach Brandon Staley praised Cook's effort, stating that the running back's performance spoke to the grit of the entire football team. Staley highlighted how the offense found a way to win despite Josh Allen passing for only 80 yards in the second half, noting that the offensive line and players refused to let the Chiefs' defense dictate the outcome.

Special Teams Outclassing the Chiefs

The Buffalo Bills special teams unit executed with precision, mirroring their dominant performance against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 5. Rookie punter Tommy Doman pinned the Chiefs deep, dropping three of five punts inside the Kansas City 20-yard line. This positioning forced the Chiefs to start drives far from midfield during the crucial final two minutes.

Return specialist Greg Dortch provided the final piece of the puzzle by decisively fielding the Chiefs' last punt. Dortch's ability to catch the ball cleanly set up Bass with the field position necessary for the game-winning 57-yard kick. Special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers, who previously coached Dortch with the Arizona Cardinals, played a significant role in the unit's strategic success.

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Playoff Implications and Schedule

The victory keeps the Buffalo Bills atop the AFC playoff picture with a 10-1 record, though the margin for error remains slim. The team now enters a brief break before returning to action on December 6 against the New England Patriots. This mini bye offers players time to recover and prepare for the upcoming stretch of the season.

While the Bills celebrate their Thanksgiving night triumph, the competitive nature of the AFC suggests that standings could shift rapidly. The team's ability to win through defense, special teams, and a running game, even when the passing offense struggles, positions them as a formidable contender for the upcoming postseason.