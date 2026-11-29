Buffalo has won seven straight and matched its best start to a season since 1991.

NBC Universal, Inc. Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass watches his field goal to win an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. Tyler Bass hit a 57-yard field goal as time expired and the Buffalo Bills improved their AFC-leading record to 10-1 with a 13-10 victory over the rival Kansas City Chiefs on a rainy, windy and chilly Thursday night. James Cook had 117 yards rushing and scored on a 5-yard run and Bass also made a 54-yard field goal in the defensive struggle.

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The highly anticipated fireworks between Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes — two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks — and top offenses failed to materialize. Allen finished 10 of 21 for 81 yards with two interceptions — both coming inside the Kansas City 20. Mahomes finished 16 of 29 for 174 yards. Emmett Johnson had 72 yards rushing and scored on a 1-yard run for the Chiefs .