After sharing top billing, Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes proved no match for the elements in the latest showdown of two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks.

Buffalo Bills place kicker Tyler Bass watches his field goal to win an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, in Orchard Park, N.Y.

, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026. ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — After sharing top billing, Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes proved no match for the elements in the latest showdown of two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks. With both offense’s failing to gain traction on a rainy, windy and cold Thursday night, the Bills improved their AFC-leading record to 10-1 by slogging through a 13-10 victory on Tyler Bass' 57-yard field goal as time expired.

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“I have to better. I need to be better. I will be better,” said Allen, who was limited to going 10 of 21 for 81 yards with two interceptions, both coming inside Kansas City’s 20.