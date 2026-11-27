Tyler Bass hits 57-yard field goal as time expires to lift Bills past Chiefs, 13-10
Tyler Bass hit a 57-yard field goal as time expired and the Buffalo Bills improved their AFC-leading record to 10-1 with a 13-10 victory over the rival Kansas City Chiefs on a rainy, windy and chilly Thursday night
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Tyler Bass hit a 57-yard field goal as time expired and the Buffalo Bills improved their AFC-leading record to 10-1 with a 13-10 victory over the rival Kansas City Chiefs on a rainy, windy and chilly Thursday night.
James Cook had 117 yards rushing and scored on a 5-yard run and Bass also made a 54-yard field goal in the defensive struggle. The highly anticipated fireworks between Buffalo’s Josh Allen and Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes — two of the NFL’s best quarterbacks — and top offenses failed to materialize. Allen finished 10 of 21 for 81 yards with two interceptions — both coming inside the Kansas City 20. Mahomes finished 16 of 29 for 174 yards.
Emmett Johnson had 72 yards rushing and scored on a 1-yard run for the Chiefs . Neither offense could muster much momentum with rain falling through the evening, a game-time temperature at 34 degrees Fahrenheit , and a cold wind featuring gusts of up to 35 mph , making it feel like 23 . Bass’s decisive kick came after the Chiefs went three-and-out at their own 11 with 15 seconds remaining.
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