Tyla Joins Toy Story 5 Cast as Inflatable Flamingo in Voice Acting Debut

Grammy-winning South African singer Tyla is set to make her voice acting debut in Toy Story 5 as a new pool toy character. She expressed her excitement about joining the iconic franchise and shared her family's long-standing love for the film series. The movie also brings back familiar voices and introduces new cast members as the story explores toys' relevance in a tech-driven world.

South African singer and Grammy-winner Tyla is making her voice acting debut in the upcoming animated film ' Toy Story 5 ', voicing an inflatable flamingo pool toy who befriends the main characters.

The 24-year-old artist expressed immense excitement about joining the beloved franchise, revealing she relentlessly pursued updates from her management after receiving the offer. She described the film's storyline as 'so fire' and shared how deeply her family loves the series, having grown up watching the movies together.

The cast features returning stars Tom Hanks as Woody, Tim Allen as Buzz Lightyear, Tony Hale as Forky, and Joan Cusack as Jessie, alongside new additions including Greta Lee, Conan O'Brien, Craig Robinson, and Keanu Reeves. The plot reportedly centers on the gang trying to find their place in a world increasingly dominated by technology over traditional toys. Tyla also previously contributed the original track 'Everything Goes With Blue' to the soundtrack of another project.

The recent premiere in Los Angeles drew various celebrities, including Taylor Swift





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Tyla Toy Story 5 Voice Acting Inflatable Flamingo South African Singer Grammy Winner Tom Hanks Tim Allen Animation Film

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