Tye Kartye scores game-winner as Rangers beat Flyers 3-2, continues to exceed expectations

Tye Kartye scored the game-winning goal in the Rangers 3-2 win over the Flyers and has become a key contributor after being claimed off waivers from Seattle.

Tye Kartye scored the game-winning goal in the third period to lift the New York Rangers to a 3-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 5, 2026.

With the game tied 2-2, Kartye buried the puck behind Flyers goaltender Joseph Wall to give New York the lead. The goal extended his point streak to back-to-back games. Kartye has been heating up recently, recording six points in his last seven contests with three goals and three assists. On the season, he now has five goals and seven assists for 12 points, the fifth most on the team behind only Adam Fox, Alexis Lafreniere, Mika Zibanejad and J.T.

Also read Flyers let a third period lead slip away in 3-2 loss to the Rangers

Kartye Rises After Being Waived By Seattle

Miller. His performance has come as a surprise to many around the league. After playing in 180 games with the Seattle Kraken, the franchise decided to move on from Kartye. The Rangers claimed him off waivers on Feb. 27, and he has been a productive player for the Blueshirts with 10 goals and 26 points in 41 appearances.

That is the equivalent of half an NHL campaign, including his 5-7-12 numbers through the Rangers 9-7-1 start this season. He never totaled more than 22 points in his three-plus seasons with Seattle. During the preseason, Kartye said he was more motivated to prove New York right by claiming him than Seattle wrong for waiving him.

Advertisement

That mindset has worked for him because he has performed so well that head coach Mike Sullivan moved him up from the fourth line to the second line. It was a move many people questioned and felt had an expiration date. But Kartye continues to defy expectations, performing at an incredibly high level and proving to be the perfect fit in Sullivan's system. I couldn't be happier for him.

He's a great kid, and he loves hockey, Sullivan said after the game. He competes hard. He works at his game every day. He's a relentless worker.

He's just a great teammate, I think. Ever since we picked him up and he joined our team, he's just fit in with our group. I think he's getting better and better. And he brings so many intangibles, he's good on the penalty kill, his puck-pursuit game, he skates, he hunts pucks.

And he's conscientious defensively. He's been a great fit for our group. I think he thrives in the game that we're trying to play. Kartye has also earned more ice time.

Coach Sullivan Praises Kartye Motor

He has logged more than 20 minutes in each of the past two games, marking the first two times he has played that much in his NHL career. Sullivan said the increased role is a result of his five-on-five play. We said to ourselves that this guy five-on-five is one of our leading scorers, so it would probably make sense to try him on a power play, Sullivan said.

So we've started to use him there, and he's part of our penalty kill, and he's playing on the top six. We've had this conversation that sometimes that adds up to 20-plus minutes. What I like about Tye is he's got a real good motor. He recovers well.

I think just my experience of coaching him here for the time that I've had him, he's a guy that can handle minutes with the way he plays. I don't know that we want to get into a circumstance where he's playing 20-plus night after night after night. But on the odd occasion if he gets up in that range, I think because of his motor, he can handle it.

Advertisement

Kartye Plays With J.T. Miller

The 6-foot Kartye, who signed with Seattle in 2022 after going undrafted out of junior hockey with Sault Ste. Marie of the Ontario Hockey League, has been playing lately on the left side of the Rangers No. 2 line alongside captain J.T. Miller and Gabe Perreault. Kartye also has been a regular part of the forward rotation on the team's penalty-kill unit, and he recently was promoted to the team's second power-play group.

A reliable forechecker and penalty killer, he has become an integral part of the team's overall success, playing a part in every facet of the game. His style of play has fit perfectly alongside Miller, with that duo producing an impressive 57% xGF rate in 174:27 time on the ice, per Natural Stat Trick.

Sullivan believes Kartye's hard-nosed style makes him a strong complementary fit on a two-way line alongside Miller, slotting in behind the skilled top unit of Mika Zibanejad between Pavel Dorofeyev and Alexis Lafreniere. They have some chemistry, and I know they like playing with each other, Sullivan said.

Tye brings a speed element and just gets in on the forecheck and creates turnovers, loose pucks, that allow the line to get in on top of the puck and then they play from there. But I think J.T.

's game down low, underneath the hash marks, at the net front, just his puck-possession game, he's a handful for anybody. They play a lot of times against the other team's top players, and more often than not they're controlling play. Miller has been impressed with Kartye's development. I can't say enough about him, he's making contributions in a ton of different ways, Miller said.

I feel like he made his way by being a good forechecker, and now he's a heck of a hockey player, and he's getting rewarded. Kartye credits his success to simple execution. Just doing my job, honestly, Kartye said Thursday night. Everyone has a job to do out there, in every different situation, whether that's five-on-five, power play or penalty kill.

So when everyone knows what they're doing and everyone is executing, it makes it a lot easier. No one thought the Rangers were getting a top-six forward when they claimed him, but he is a tireless worker who is finding his spots on the ice and making the most of his chances.