Former White House counsel Ty Cobb claims the Pentagon acts for Trump family interests. He cites specific investments by 1789 Capital as evidence of crony capitalism.

During a Wednesday broadcast on CNN's OutFront program, former White House special counsel Ty Cobb made serious allegations regarding the intersection of military operations and private business interests. Cobb asserted that the Pentagon is currently operating to serve the financial and political interests of the Trump family. He specifically referred to this group as a crime syndicate. These claims were made in the context of recent discussions about Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth.

Pentagon Actions and Nvidia Claims

Cobb pointed to the participation of Secretary Pete Hegseth in what he described as an extortion exercise. He claimed this activity occurred at Nvidia. According to Cobb, this incident demonstrates that the Pentagon will not stop its actions if they benefit the Trump family. He suggested that these behaviors indicate a systemic issue within the current defense leadership structure. The former official stated that nothing appears to be stopping these perceived conflicts of interest.

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1789 Capital Investment Pattern

The former counsel highlighted a specific pattern involving investments made by 1789 Capital. He noted that Hadrian Automation was not a government contractor before Don Jr. made an investment. Cobb stated that Hadrian Automation received its first government contracts only after this investment occurred. He used this example to illustrate his broader argument about crony capitalism in federal procurement.

Cobb drew parallels to other companies that received federal attention after receiving capital from 1789 Capital. He mentioned Juul Labs as one such example. He claimed that after the investment, the FDA cleared the company to continue selling e-cigarettes. This regulatory approval happened shortly after the financial backing was established, according to his timeline.

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GrabAGun and Polymarket Outcomes

The former White House official also cited GrabAGun in his list of affected entities. He stated that 1789 Capital invested in the company. Shortly after this investment, the ATF proposed a rule tailored to the business plan of GrabAGun. Cobb suggested this regulatory shift was not a coincidence. He implied a direct link between the investment and favorable policy changes.

Polymarket was another entity mentioned in Cobb's assessment. He noted that after Don Jr. made an investment in Polymarket, Justice Department and CFTC investigations were closed. Cobb argued that these events demonstrate a pattern of preferential treatment for companies backed by 1789 Capital.

Public Suspicion and Legal Defense

Cobb concluded that people have every right to be suspicious of this kind of crony capitalism. He asserted that such suspicion is warranted given the evidence he presented. He acknowledged that Don Jr. has the right lawyer to defend against these types of allegations. Cobb noted that this lawyer earned a reputation as a white-collar criminal defense attorney.

These comments were made during a segment where Cobb analyzed the broader implications of recent defense appointments. He suggested that the public should closely monitor these relationships. His statements add to ongoing debates about government ethics and corporate influence. The allegations suggest a systemic issue within the current administration's approach to defense contracting. Cobb's claims have sparked further discussion about transparency in federal operations.