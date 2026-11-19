Texas Department of Transportation announces major I-35 ramp and frontage road closures near Eisenhauer, Fratt, and Walzem Roads November 21-22, 2026. Drivers face extended detours this weekend.

The Texas Department of Transportation is implementing significant traffic disruptions across the San Antonio metropolitan area this weekend. Drivers navigating Interstate 35 will encounter multiple ramp and frontage road closures as part of scheduled maintenance activities. These restrictions specifically target key interchanges near Eisenhauer Road, Fratt Road, and Walzem Road. Commuters must prepare for altered routing and potential delays during the overnight work window.

I-35 Eisenhauer Road Closures Schedule

The Texas Department of Transportation mandates that the southbound I-35 frontage road at Eisenhauer Road be closed to through traffic. This restriction also impacts the southbound I-35 Exit 164 A and the northbound-to-southbound I-35 U-turn facility located at Eisenhauer Road. These specific access points will remain inaccessible to vehicles during the designated maintenance period. Motorists seeking to reach Rittiman Road from the southbound mainlanes must utilize Exit 164 B to access Eisenhauer Road. From there, they must follow the designated frontage-road detour to reach their intended destination. These closures are scheduled to take effect at 11 p.m. on Friday and remain in place until 5 a.m. on Monday, weather permitting. The agency emphasizes that these timeline projections are contingent upon favorable weather conditions.

Also read Grand Theft Auto VI Leads 2026 Game Awards With 8 Nominations Ahead of November 19 Release

Eisenhauer Detour Route Instructions

Drivers traveling on the southbound frontage road at Eisenhauer Road must execute a specific turning sequence to bypass the closed section. Motorists should turn right onto Eisenhauer Road and then proceed to turn left onto Austin Highway. The next instruction requires a left turn onto Harry Wurzbach Road. Finally, drivers must turn left onto Rittiman Road to re-enter the southbound frontage road. This routing ensures safe separation between construction zones and moving traffic. Drivers on the northbound frontage road who require a U-turn at Eisenhauer Road must adjust their plans accordingly. They should continue driving to Walzem Road to perform their U-turn. After completing the turn at Walzem Road, these drivers must follow the southbound frontage-road detour protocol to reconnect with their desired path. This alternative routing prevents conflicts with construction crews and heavy machinery operating in the closed zones.

Fratt Road And Walzem Road Maintenance Windows

The Texas Department of Transportation has established separate closure windows for the Fratt Road and Walzem Road sections of Interstate 35. The southbound I-35 frontage road south of Fratt Road and Exit 165 will be closed from 9:00 p.m. Saturday to 8:00 a.m. Sunday, November 21-22, 2026. These dates are subject to change based on weather permitting conditions. During this period, drivers on the southbound frontage road must turn right onto Fratt Road. They must then turn left onto Interchange Parkway and subsequently left onto Walzem Road. A final right turn will allow them to re-enter the southbound frontage road. Motorists on southbound I-35 who need Exit 165 to Walzem Road must continue on the mainlanes. They should exit at Exit 164 B to the southbound frontage road and use the U-turn at Eisenhauer Road. From there, they must follow the northbound frontage road to reach Walzem Road.

Advertisement

Walzem Road Closure And Detour Options

The southbound I-35 frontage road south of Walzem Road and the northbound-to-southbound U-turn at Walzem Road will also be closed. This specific restriction is expected from 9:00 a.m. to midnight on both Saturday and Sunday, November 21-22, 2026. Weather permitting will apply to this schedule as well. Drivers on the southbound frontage road will be routed to the southbound mainlanes north of Walzem Road. They must then use the Eisenhauer Road exit ramp to return to the frontage road. Drivers on Walzem Road and northbound I-35 who need to access southbound I-35 or make a U-turn at Walzem Road have two detour options. Detour option 1 directs drivers to use the northbound frontage road to Northeast I-410 Loop. They must keep left to turn around to the southbound frontage road and enter the southbound mainlanes north of Walzem Road. They can then access the southbound frontage road from the Eisenhauer Road exit.

Alternative Walzem Road Routing Plan

Detour option 2 provides an alternative path for motorists affected by the Walzem Road closures. Drivers should follow detour signs posted on Walzem Road. They must turn north onto Interchange Parkway and follow it to Fratt Road. After reaching Fratt Road, they must turn right. A subsequent right turn will allow them to enter the southbound frontage road and the southbound mainlanes north of Walzem Road. These complex routing instructions are designed to maintain traffic flow while allowing TxDOT crews to perform essential repairs. Motorists are advised to allow extra time for their commutes during this period. The agency continues to monitor weather conditions to ensure the work can proceed safely and efficiently. All drivers are encouraged to review these detours before traveling on Interstate 35 this weekend.