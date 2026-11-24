Why oversized trucks keep hitting Texas bridges, and what TxDOT is doing about it

Drivers may not always know when an oversized truck hits a bridge, but the damage can create problems long after the collision. The Texas Department of Transportation says dozens of suspected bridge strikes may go unreported each year, with routine inspections uncovering damage that wasn’t previously documented.

Lanes reopen after 18-wheeler carrying oversized load strikes Houston Avenue bridge on I-10 TxDOT identified 61 instances of suspected unreported impact damage during bridge inspections completed so far in 2026, compared with 30 identified during inspections in 2025. Houston has a notable example: The Houston Avenue bridge near I-10 has been struck six times this year and 16 times since January 2025, according to TxDOT.

Also read Houston Food Bank and Texas Children's Hospital Partner to Support Families During Long Stays

The agency estimates around 45 unreported bridge strikes occurred in 2025 because the damage discovered during inspections could have happened at any point since the previous inspection. Notorious Houston Avenue bridge struck by oversized truck for first time in 2026 The Fort Worth area recorded the most reported bridge strikes in Texas last year, with eight.

Why bridge strikes are a problem for drivers Bridge strikes typically happen when a truck or its load exceeds the available vertical clearance underneath a bridge. The risk increases when drivers fail to follow approved routes or travel without required permits. Vehicles and loads exceeding legal size or weight limits generally need an oversize/overweight permit and an approved route from the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles before traveling on state roads.

Advertisement

$400 million project on Houston’s I-10 Freeway delayed again Drivers and carriers can find permit information through the TxDMV Oversize/Overweight Permits webpage . When a truck hits a bridge, the damage can force TxDOT to close shoulders or additional lanes while engineers determine whether the structure is safe. If a driver is responsible for a strike, TxDOT can pursue a liability claim to recover taxpayer funds lost because of the collision. What happens when a truck hits a bridge?

A reported bridge strike can trigger hours of inspections, documentation and coordination before permanent repairs even begin. In the Houston area, TxDOT inspectors are dispatched to photograph and document the damage. Findings are shared with local administrators and bridge engineers, who determine which components were affected and whether additional traffic restrictions are necessary. Engineers may also visit the site and use a bucket truck to get a closer look at damaged areas.

“Engineers determine which bridge beams were damaged, the type and extent of the damage, and what repairs are necessary,” said Ryan Eaves, field operations section director in TxDOT’s Bridge Division. Damaged concrete beams require particular attention. Crews remove loose concrete and may install a protective covering made of chicken wire and a tarp around the affected beam to help prevent additional concrete from falling onto traffic below.

For steel beams, crews also assess damage to any concrete connected to the bridge deck. Once the damage is documented, district staff or TxDOT’s Bridge Division develop repair plans. Major damage to heavily traveled bridges can create additional challenges. Design and construction contracts may need to move quickly to minimize disruptions, with repairs often scheduled overnight or on weekends.

Advertisement

Those compressed schedules and specialized work can significantly increase costs. How TxDOT is trying to prevent repeat strikes TxDOT districts are taking steps to reduce the risk of repeated impacts at vulnerable bridges. Some have installed over-height detection systems that warn drivers when their vehicles or loads are approaching a bridge with insufficient clearance. In the Odessa area, TxDOT has installed the systems at 19 structures.

The technology can alert drivers before they reach a bridge, but its effectiveness depends on drivers recognizing the warning and taking action. For bridges with repeated impacts, TxDOT may also pursue projects to strengthen or replace the structure or increase its clearance. The Houston Avenue bridge is one example. TxDOT tentatively plans to begin demolishing the bridge in early 2027, with completion estimated for mid-2028.

The project will demolish and reconstruct the bridge so the roadway runs underneath I-10, addressing the existing conflict with oversized and heavy truck traffic. Preventing bridge strikes helps protect critical infrastructure, reduce unexpected road closures and keep traffic moving. For commercial drivers, knowing a vehicle’s height, securing the proper permits and following approved routes are essential steps in avoiding a costly collision.