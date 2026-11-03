TWS Releases 'Call My Name' as They Reflect on Growth and Imperfections

TWS members SHINYU, DOHOON, YOUNGJAE, HANJIN, JIHOON, and KYUNGMIN discuss their new album release and the meaning of their evolving Boyhood Pop identity.

TWS officially released their latest single " Call My Name" on Monday, November 2, marking a significant pivot in their musical narrative. The six-member group comprising SHINYU, DOHOON, YOUNGJAE, HANJIN, JIHOON, and KYUNGMIN now explores the less polished realities of adolescence. This track moves beyond their traditional celebratory energy to address mistakes, regrets, and self-doubt. The release expands their signature Boyhood Pop genre into more complex emotional territory.

Embracing Imperfections in Boyhood Pop

The core mechanism of this new artistic direction involves integrating personal failures into their creative identity. TWS acknowledges that moments which did not go according to plan are integral to their growth story. This approach does not reject the optimism that has defined their career but rather adds necessary depth to their youthful themes. The members aim to show that embracing imperfections is a form of strength rather than a weakness to be hidden from their audience.

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Jihoon and Dohoon Share Performance Memories

JIHOON reflects on his early debut period, noting that his stamina, communication with fans, and performance skills were not yet at their current level. He describes experiencing significant disappointment when failing to meet the small goals he set for himself during each comeback. Despite the initial hurt, he now views those struggles as precious motivations that drove his work ethic. This perspective aligns directly with the themes presented in the new album and its broader message of resilience.

DOHOON shares a similar sentiment regarding the nervousness he felt during early performances on stage. He admits wishing he had handled unfamiliar situations better but recognizes the freshness and innocence of those early days. He believes that fans appreciated that raw side of the group at the time. Looking back, these memories of uncertainty have transformed into cherished parts of his professional journey with TWS.

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Defining Moments Worth Celebrating Together

When identifying moments worth celebrating, the members highlight specific personal and professional experiences. The final chorus of "Call My Name" carries a celebratory feeling that resonates with earlier songs like "hey! hey!" and "Last Festival." JIHOON emphasizes simply enjoying music without any worries as the true essence of celebration. He finds joy in making eye contact with members while performing together on stage.

DOHOON points to the recent tour as a major celebration, noting the value of performing prepared stages in different countries. SHINYU identifies finishing work and eating delicious food as a favorite way to relieve stress and celebrate small wins. These individual perspectives combine to create a multifaceted view of happiness that goes beyond stage success. It reflects a maturity in how the group processes their daily lives and professional achievements.

Expanding Musical Identity Beyond Expectations

TWS has built a distinct musical identity that listeners strongly associate with a bright and refreshing sound. While acknowledging this recognizability as a strength, the members express excitement about exploring unplayed musical cards. They do not feel pressured by the boundary of expectations but instead see their existing identity as a foundation to build upon. Recent concert performances have already allowed them to reveal different genres and sides of their artistry.

The group intends to keep telling different kinds of stories through their Boyhood Pop framework. They prioritize finding messages that feel true to who they are as a collective unit. This commitment ensures that their musical evolution remains authentic rather than driven by external pressures. The new single serves as a vehicle for this continued exploration of their artistic boundaries and personal truths.

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Dedication to Fans Through Call My Name

The title track "Call My Name" serves as a direct response to the fanbase known as 42s. The members explain that their performance begins the moment fans call out to them. The song is designed to acknowledge the constant support and attendance that fans provide to the group. This message underscores their desire to maintain a genuine connection with their supporters through their music.

When asked about their future outlook, the members focus on personal well-being and steady growth. They advise their past selves to keep going and take care of themselves rather than setting overly ambitious goals. This advice highlights their preference for growing at their own pace. The release of "Call My Name" thus stands as a testament to their journey of self-acceptance and continued dedication to their fans.