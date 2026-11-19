Pinal County Sheriff's Office honors citizen Jay Stewart after he locates missing toddler Vella Campillo in a bush two miles from her home near Eloy.

Toddler Vella Campillo has been safely reunited with her parents in Pinal County, Arizona, following a perilous seven-hour ordeal that ended on the night of November 17. The two-year-old girl was discovered hiding inside a bush by concerned resident Jay Stewart, approximately two miles from her residence in the Silver Bell Estates neighborhood near Eloy. This successful resolution came after a coordinated effort involving dozens of law enforcement officers and local volunteers who spent the evening scouring the remote area where the child went missing.

The Discovery and Immediate Aftermath

Jay Stewart located the missing child at approximately 12:15 a.m. on November 18, ending a frantic search that began around 5:00 p.m. on the previous day. Stewart reported seeing the small girl emerge from a flattened bush directly behind his position in the desert terrain. He described the moment as unforgettable, noting that the child appeared physically unharmed despite the rough environment, with only minor dirt on her skin from her time in the bushes.

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Upon finding Vella, Stewart immediately attempted to assist her, noting that the toddler refused to let him go, having formed a strong bond with her rescuer during the brief period of separation. Paramedics subsequently transported the girl to a local hospital for a thorough medical evaluation to ensure there were no injuries or health complications resulting from her exposure. She has since been released and is back in the care of her family.

Stakeholder Responses and Official Recognition

Deanna Fritz, Vella Campillo's mother, expressed profound gratitude for the outcome, describing the recovery as the happiest moment after what she characterized as the worst day of her life. Joseph Campillo, the father, recounted the terrifying sequence of events where the child ran off while under the supervision of another family member. He emphasized the fear associated with the search, highlighting the difficult terrain and the darkness that obscured their view during the initial hours.

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Ross Teeple, the Pinal County Sheriff, acknowledged the complexity of the search operation, particularly regarding the use of aerial technology. He explained that drones equipped with heat-sensing capabilities failed to detect the child's signature due to the extreme cold and the small body mass of a toddler, which made her thermal profile difficult to distinguish from the surrounding environment. The Sheriff's Office emphasized how rapidly temperatures drop in these remote desert areas, posing a significant risk to small children.

In recognition of his critical role in the safe return of the toddler, the Pinal County Sheriff's Office presented Jay Stewart with a plaque for outstanding citizenship. Additionally, Stewart was officially named an honorary member of the search and rescue posse. Sheriff Teeple and the department highlighted the immense value of community involvement in ensuring the safety of vulnerable residents within the county.

Operational Challenges and Community Impact

The search operation mobilized approximately 75 law enforcement officers from various agencies who worked alongside dedicated volunteers to cover the extensive ground around Silver Bell Estates. The sheer scale of the mobilization underscores the urgency and seriousness with which the Pinal County Sheriff's Office treats missing person cases, particularly those involving young children in hazardous environments.

Jay Stewart reflected on the motivation driving the community response, stating that the collective effort stemmed from a shared desire to protect children who could have been anyone's family member. He expressed shock at the deep connection the toddler formed with him, admitting he had never before experienced such an intense emotional reaction from a stranger. His actions, combined with the relentless efforts of the law enforcement teams, prevented a potential tragedy.

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The successful conclusion of this case serves as a powerful testament to the effectiveness of rapid community mobilization and professional law enforcement coordination. The Campillo family and their broader community now focus on healing from the trauma of the separation, while Jay Stewart receives formal honors for his bravery. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office continues to advocate for vigilance and cooperation as essential tools in maintaining public safety across the region.