Two-year-old boy fighting for life after falling from house window in Tameside

A two-year-old boy is in a life-threatening condition after falling from a house window in Tameside, Greater Manchester. Emergency services were called to the scene on Buttermere Road in Ashton-under-Lyne on Saturday evening after reports of the incident.

A two-year-old boy is fighting for his life in hospital after falling from a house window in Tameside , Greater Manchester . Emergency services rushed to the scene on Buttermere Road in Ashton-under-Lyne on Saturday evening after reports that a child had fallen from a house window.

Greater Manchester Police said the toddler was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The incident is not being treated as suspicious and no arrests have been made but police are now investigating what caused the child to fall. Pictures from the scene show a heavy emergency service presence with several ambulance crews gathering on Buttermere Road. An air ambulance was also scrambled to treat the child and was seen landing on the grounds of Ashton-Under-Lyne church nearby.

It is not clear which storey window the boy fell from, but Buttermere Road is suburban and most of the homes there have two storeys. A spokesperson from GMP said: 'At around 5.40pm on Saturday 23 May, 2026, we were called to reports of a child falling from a window of a house on Buttermere Road in Ashton-under-Lyne in Tameside. The child - a two-year-old boy - was taken to hospital with injuries that are described as life-threatening.

No arrests have been made, and investigations are ongoing.

' The incident occurred in a residential area where most homes have two storeys, except for a single flat block on the eastern end of the road which has three floors, making it the tallest building on the street. The air ambulance landed at a nearby church, indicating the severity of the situation. The police investigation is ongoing, and the community is left in shock following the incident





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