It wasn’t clear whether the women were bystanders or protesters, but videos posted to social media show one woman holding a phone up to a black SUV when she was pushed to the ground.

Two women witnessing what appeared to be an ICE arrest in East Oakland on Sunday afternoon were injured and transported by ambulance to the hospital, according to the Oakland Fire Department.

The arrest and its aftermath, including the deployment of flash-bang grenades and tear gas, were captured onto social media. One of them showed an ICE agent in a gas mask knocking a woman to the ground and another officer picking her up and tossing her aside. The woman, in a purple jacket, had been standing in the middle of 96th Street in front of a black SUV holding her phone up when she was pushed.

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The video briefly showed the woman lying limp on the asphalt. The SUV drove past when she was moved. The Oakland Fire Department arrived while the women were being loaded into ambulances, after the federal agents had left, according to Oakland Fire spokesman Michael Hunt. He didn’t know whether the women were bystanders or protesters.

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He also couldn’t confirm whether the woman in purple was one of the two women taken to the hospital or how the second woman was injured.

“I don’t know the severity of their injuries,” Hunt said. “I just know they were treated and transported,” likely to Highland Hospital. Oakland is a sanctuary city, and its agencies do not assist the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency.