Two Women Wander the Streets of Shanghai in Queer Love Story ‘Ephemera’ (Exclusive Clip)

The first feature from writer-director Shan Jiang will premiere at the 2026 Tribeca Festival.

Making her first feature, writer-director Shan Jiang knew the “walking-and-talking one-night romance” had been done, but she also saw it as a “dare. ” “Setting the story in Shanghai was a conscious choice from the very beginning.

It had always been the most “open” city in China as I was growing up—the most porous to the outside world,” Shan says in a statement.

“But by early 2024, when we were in development, Shanghai was also a city living in the long shadow of the 2022 lockdown. I wasn’t interested in making a film about that. I was interested in making a film that could only exist in a Shanghai that had come through it—where ephemerality wasn’t only what the lovers have in the romance. It was also in the air.

”"It Was All Greek to Me": Why Producer Miranda Bailey Went Int'l to Back an Indie Film From GreeceFestival, follows two women, 23-year-old Asher and her hip-hop dance teacher Tori , as they wander the streets of Shanghai on one of Asher’s last nights before returning to Los Angeles. The casual outing turns into something more as they share stories and laughter in the queer love story.

In the exclusive clip below, Asher and Tori walk and talk about their hopes and thoughts before the moment ends in a tender embrace. In terms of what the audience should take away from the movie, Shan says, “Some of the film will fade by the time the audience gets home. And some of it might linger—maybe in ways they can’t explain, maybe years later, maybe just for one afternoon. I’d rather not dictate which parts are which.

”“It Was All Greek to Me”: Why Producer Miranda Bailey Went Int’l to Back an Indie Film From GreeceThe Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2026 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.





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