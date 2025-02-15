Two Women Shot During Eagles Victory Parade After Porta-Potty Dispute

Shots rang out during the Philadelphia Eagles' Super Bowl LIX victory parade on Friday, leaving two women injured. The incident, which took place amidst the celebratory festivities, stemmed from a fight over the queue for portable toilets.

A suspect has been apprehended following an altercation that erupted during the Philadelphia Eagles ' Super Bowl LIX victory parade on Friday, resulting in two women being shot. The incident transpired at approximately 2:35 p.m. on the 2300 block of the Benjamin Franklin Parkway, a location proximate to where Eagles players and team officials were delivering celebratory speeches on the steps of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.

Deputy Police Commissioner Frank Vanore disclosed that the shooting stemmed from a dispute over the queue for portable toilets. According to Vanore, a 27-year-old woman and her boyfriend attempted to circumvent the line, leading to a brawl when someone punched the boyfriend. During the ensuing chaos, an unidentified individual discharged a firearm, striking the 27-year-old woman in the leg and a 20-year-old bystander in the thigh. A 28-year-old man was apprehended on Saturday morning in connection with the shooting, and charges are forthcoming. Authorities have also recovered a weapon from the scene.





