Two Women Injured in Shooting Near Philadelphia Eagles Super Bowl Parade

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a double shooting that occurred outside the official Eagles Super Bowl Parade route. The incident left two women with gunshot wounds, both currently in stable condition. No arrests have been made as the investigation continues.

The Philadelphia Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near the Eagles Super Bowl Parade. Two women were injured in the incident. According to police, the double shooting happened near the 2300 block of Ben Franklin Parkway at around 2:35 p.m., outside the official parade route. Police say a 27-year-old woman was shot in her left leg and a 20-year-old woman was shot in her upper left thigh.

According to Police Deputy Commissioner Frank Vanore, the 27-year-old woman and her boyfriend attempted to cut through the crowd to reach the portable toilets. That's when, according to a police source, the boyfriend was punched in the face, sparking a fight between him and a group of men. During the altercation, someone fired a gun, striking both victims. Both victims were transported to Presbyterian Hospital by medics and are currently reported to be in stable condition. Police stated that no crime scene has been located, no weapons were recovered, and no arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact the Philadelphia Police Department.This incident comes a year after a tragic shooting during the Kansas City Chiefs' celebratory parade following their Super Bowl victory. A year ago, one person was shot and killed in a mass shooting that sent terrified fans scattering for safety. A mother of two children was among the victims killed in the shooting. 21 people were injured in that shooting, including at least eight children.





