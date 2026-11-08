Two Women Die After Mid-Air Skydiving Collision in California

Levi Pimentel and Georgia Jean died after a mid-air skydiving collision in California, and Skydive Elsinore reports no sign of equipment failure.

Two women died in a skydiving accident in California after their parachutes collided mid-air, according to reports citing NBCLA. Levi Pimentel, 29, of Illinois, and Georgia Jean, 56, of South Dakota, had visited Skydive Elsinore, a skydiving center that offers professional tandem jumps, on November 6.

The collision happened about 150ft above the ground, after both women opened their parachutes. Their chutes became completely entangled, and both women were taken to the Inland Valley Medical Center in Wildomar, where they were pronounced dead.

Also read Skydivers die after colliding about 150 feet above California

Skydiving Accident Details Under Review

The women collided about 150ft above the ground after opening their parachutes, which completely entangled both canopies. The details were reported by NBCLA, which cited an eyewitness.

According to that eyewitness, the jump appeared normal and uneventful until the moment the parachutes collided. The witness account is the main description of the final moments currently available in the reports.

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Skydive Elsinore said in a Facebook post that Levi Pimentel and Georgia Jean were experienced, licensed skydivers. The post added that both were visiting the area to take part in an organized skydiving event at the center.

The reports do not identify a cause for the collision. It is also unclear whether weather was a factor in the tragedy.

Skydive Elsinore and Authorities Respond

Skydive Elsinore said there is no indication of anything wrong with the equipment used by the two skydivers. The center also said it is cooperating with local authorities.

In a statement, the organization extended its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of both skydivers. It said Skydive Elsinore is grieving alongside all those affected.

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Authorities did not provide images of either woman. The Daily Mail reached out to Skydive Elsinore and the California Police Department for further comment on the incident.

US Skydiving Fatality Rate and Main Causes

Data from the United States Parachute Association puts the overall skydiving fatality rate in the US at approximately 0.46 deaths in every 100,000 jumps. This figure is the association's most recent published rate cited in the reports.

The association stated that equipment malfunctions are rarely the cause of deaths. It lists landing problems, delayed emergency procedures, and canopy collisions as the three main causes of skydiving deaths.

Canopy collisions are one of those three listed causes, but the reports do not state whether investigators have linked this California incident to any specific cause. Until official findings are released, the entanglement described by the eyewitness remains the only confirmed detail of the collision.