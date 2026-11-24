Dashnaw and Allen face second-degree kidnapping charges after allegedly abducting an infant in Sterling, New York. The baby was recovered safely in Plattsburgh.

Kayla Dashnaw, 21, and Brittney Allen, 23, have been arraigned on second-degree kidnapping charges after New York State Police alleged they abducted a four-month-old infant named Xara Thompson. The suspects were ordered to remain held in the Cayuga County Jail without bail following their Tuesday court appearance. This legal development marks a significant escalation in the case that triggered a widespread manhunt across upstate New York earlier in the week.

The alleged crime began when Dashnaw arranged for Allen to drive with her to the home of an acquaintance in Sterling, a town situated on the shores of Lake Ontario. Police state that while the group was inside the mother's residence, Dashnaw took the baby without the mother's knowledge or consent. The women then departed the property with the infant, prompting authorities to immediately issue an AMBER Alert for the missing child.

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The AMBER Alert warned that the child was taken under circumstances leading police to believe she was in imminent danger of serious bodily harm. Authorities released images showing Dashnaw holding the infant to assist in the search. The alert emphasized the urgency of the situation, noting the high risk posed to the toddler during the alleged abduction.

Law enforcement agencies launched an intense search operation to locate the suspects and the missing child. Investigators ultimately found Dashnaw and Allen at a hotel in Plattsburgh, located more than 200 miles northeast of where the baby was taken. The safe location of the suspects allowed officers to recover the infant without incident.

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Xara Thompson was transported to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital for a precautionary medical examination. Health officials and police confirmed that the baby was safe and unharmed upon arrival. The successful recovery of the child led to the immediate cancellation of the AMBER Alert, bringing relief to the family and the broader community.

The New York State Police thanked the public and all personnel involved for their assistance in the safe recovery of the infant. An agency spokesperson stated that the investigation remains active and ongoing as they continue to gather evidence regarding the motives behind the abduction.

Both Dashnaw and Allen are scheduled to appear in the Town of Sterling Court for a preliminary hearing set for December 2. The charges carry significant legal weight, and the suspects face substantial penalties if convicted of kidnapping a child under such circumstances.

This case highlights ongoing concerns regarding child safety and the vulnerabilities of infants during social visits. Police continue to investigate the full circumstances surrounding the abduction to determine if there are additional charges or suspects involved in the plot.

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The incident follows a pattern of high-profile child safety concerns across the United States. In Georgia, a babysitter named Lakesha Brown was arrested on August 17 for allegedly kidnapping two young children after befriending their mother in a Facebook group. This was not the first time Brown was accused of similar conduct.

Similarly, in Austin, Texas, three young adults were charged with child abandonment for leaving an 11-month-old baby in a vehicle during cold weather. The suspects in the Texas case were identified as Gabrielle Aleman, Jaslyn Tovar, and Isaiah Calvo, who left the infant alone in 36-degree weather to visit bars.