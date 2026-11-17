Virginia Tech lost the second half to Richmond 45-44 on Monday night. It won the game by 17. The first 20 minutes explain how. Ben Hammond, the Hokies’ leading

Nov 16, 2026; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Richmond Spiders center Amon Dorries dribbles against Virginia Tech Hokies forward Amani Hansberry during the second half at Cassell Coliseum.

Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters ConnectThe first 20 minutes explain how. Ben Hammond, the Hokies’ leading scorer, missed all seven shots he took before halftime, and Tech still went to the locker room up 41-23. Richmond scored the first 15 points after the break to make it 41-38. Hammond scored all 15 of his points from there, and Virginia Tech beat the Spiders 85-68 at Cassell Coliseum to move to 5-0.

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“We played really good basketball with the exception of the first six minutes of the second half,” coach Mike Young said. The junior guard came off the bench and finished with 10 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, the Hokies’ first double-double of the season. He added three assists and two steals and didn’t turn it over. Eight of his rebounds came on the defensive end, more than anyone on either team.

“We all want one. We all need one or two,” Young said about Johnson after the game.

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“Just that tough glue guy that does all the things that may not show up in the box score. ”Virginia Tech’s starters scored 86 of its 93 points at Iowa. On Monday, the bench scored 29 on 11-of-16 shooting, including 6-of-9 from three. Richmond’s scored 10.

Butta Johnson did the most damage. The fifth-year guard hit three three-pointers in the first half, two of them 49 seconds apart during a 15-2 run that pushed the lead to 41-21. He finished with nine points, tying his season high, and was plus-24 in 24 minutes. Kuol Atak added two more threes in under eight minutes.

“He can make seven of them,” Young said. “I’ve seen him do it in practice. ”Jaylen Curry scored 14 points, and six of them came at the free-throw line. The senior guard made three of his first four shots, then went 1-of-7 the rest of the night.

He finished 4-of-11 with a team-high three turnovers and was minus-3, the only Tech starter with a negative plus-minus in a 17-point win. On Friday against Mount St. Mary’s, he didn’t make a field goal. Young’s concern sounded more like shot selection than missed shots. He said he wants fewer “one pass, zero pass shots early in a shot clock in transition, unless it’s a rhythm shot,” and said both Curry and Hammond took one Monday.

“I’m not going to handcuff them very much because they are really good scorers,” Young said. “But I’m still battling with it a little bit. ” Curry scored 25 at Iowa six days ago, and Young said Tech doesn’t win that game without him. Two quiet games aren’t cause for panic.

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They are worth watching in Charleston, where Tech will need a second guard who can score from the floor on the nights Hammond starts cold. It started with Collin Tanner’s basket to close the first half. Richmond then scored the first 15 points after halftime, a 17-0 run in all, and cut the lead to 41-38 with 17:20 left. The Spiders shot 63% in the second half.

“My gosh, they look like they were Olympic sprinters running that Princeton offense early in the second half,” Young said. Miles Heide’s tip-in finally stopped it, and Hammond scored the last five points of a 14-3 answer that made it 55-41. Richmond never got closer than eight again. Asked what caused the slow start, Young didn’t have an answer.

“I don’t know,” he said. “It infuriates me, but we’re all susceptible to it. ” An 18-point halftime lead covered for it Monday. Tech plays two power-conference teams in three days at the Charleston Classic, starting Friday against Northwestern and finishing Sunday against Oklahoma State.

A 15-0 start to a half is harder to survive without that kind of head start. James Duncan serves as a staff writer for Virginia Tech On SI, covering football, men’s and women’s basketball and recruiting. He is a 2026 Virginia Tech graduate, having majored in Sports Media and Analytics with a minor in Professional and Technical Writing. Duncan previously covered the Washington Commanders as a reporter for The Lead, where he reported on the team throughout an offseason.