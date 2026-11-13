Two Window Washers Rescued from 32nd Floor Scaffolding After High Wind Event

Emergency crews in Bellevue executed a complex 532-foot rescue of two trapped window washers after strong winds disabled their scaffolding equipment on the 32nd floor of a high-rise building.

Emergency responders executed a dramatic high-rise rescue in Bellevue last Friday after two window washers became stranded on scaffolding more than 500 feet above the ground. The perilous situation unfolded on the 32nd floor of a building when sudden gusts of wind disabled the workers' equipment, leaving them hanging precariously over the city streets. Newly released 911 audio recordings have captured the terrifying moments as the men struggled to maintain their grip while waiting for professional assistance to arrive.

Core Mechanics of the High-Rise Rescue Operation

The rescue operation began with emergency dispatchers confirming that two operators were trapped on a window-washing setup at an exact elevation of 532 feet from the ground. Emergency radio traffic explicitly stated this critical measurement, underscoring the technical difficulty involved in retrieving the individuals safely. The primary challenge was not only the extreme height but also the dangerous weather conditions that initially trapped the workers in the first place.

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Emergency personnel noted during the dispatch process that winds had increased to 38 miles an hour, creating hazardous conditions for both the victims and the rescue teams. Fire officials determined that there was insufficient space on the roof to set up a standard raising system for the scaffolding. This spatial constraint forced the department to rely on their specialized training and resources for high-rise pickoffs rather than mechanical lifting methods.

More than a dozen rope technicians from the local fire departments coordinated to lower two rescuers down to the scaffold level. The plan involved lowering these rescuers along with the two patients all the way through to bring them back to safety. The complexity of this maneuver required precise coordination to ensure that the additional weight and movement did not destabilize the scaffolding further during the wind gusts.

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Bystander Intervention and Stakeholder Testimonies

Before the professional rescue team could reach the victims, a nearby worker named Bryan Campfield stepped in to provide immediate assistance. Campfield, who was wrapping up his own work for the day, observed the shaking scaffolding and the visible distress of the trapped men. He recounted to KOMO that he could feel the structure shaking quite a bit from his position inside the building, which motivated him to take action.

Campfield described reaching out to help hold the scaffold against the building to provide additional stability. He explained that being inside gave him a better grip, allowing him to brace the equipment while the two window washers held on from the outside. This collaborative effort between the bystander and the trapped workers kept the scaffold steady for a period until professional help could lower down from the roof.

The 911 audio captures the desperation of the situation, with one window washer stating, "The wind is hitting us hard, and we are holding on, but we need to get rescued." Another worker mentioned that he needed to go because he required both hands to maintain his grip. Campfield later told KOMO that the men were definitely freaking out due to the intensity of the wind gusts and the sheer height, highlighting the psychological toll of such an incident.

Real-World Impact and Safety Protocol Implications

This incident highlights the critical importance of specialized high-rise rescue protocols in urban environments where standard mechanical solutions may be unavailable. The Bellevue fire department's ability to deploy rope technicians for such a complex pickoff demonstrates the necessity of maintaining specialized training for vertical rescue scenarios. The successful outcome serves as a testament to the effectiveness of these emergency response strategies in extreme weather conditions.

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The release of the 911 audio and the detailed accounts from witnesses like Bryan Campfield provide a transparent look at the immediate dangers faced by construction and maintenance workers in high-rise environments. The specific measurement of 532 feet and the wind speed of 38 miles an hour serve as concrete data points for future safety assessments. These facts underscore the need for robust safety equipment that can withstand sudden environmental changes without compromising worker stability.

The rescue operation concluded with all involved parties brought to safety, marking a successful emergency intervention. The involvement of multiple fire departments and the coordination of over a dozen technicians illustrate the scale of resources required for such events. The incident remains a significant event in local emergency response history due to the height involved and the successful execution of a complex rescue plan under adverse weather conditions.