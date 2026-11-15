Two UHP troopers injured in crash after blocking suspected DUI driver from emergency crews

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Two troopers and a suspected drunk driver were hospitalized with injuries from a crash after the civilian driver drove through a closed highway ramp in Summit County on Nov. 14, 2026.

Two troopers and a suspected drunk driver were hospitalized with injuries from a crash after the civilian driver drove through a closed highway ramp in Summit County. Early Sunday morning, a Subaru driver entered the U.S. 40 ramp to westbound Interstate 80 while it was fully closed due to an earlier crash, according to officials with the Utah Department of Public Safety.

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State officials said the car bypassed traffic cones and drove toward emergency vehicles and personnel at about 45 mph. Two troopers who were in the same patrol car were warned that the Subaru was headed toward personnel, and deliberately drove into the car's path. The troopers crashed into the car to prevent it from hitting investigators at the scene.

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"The trooper’s quick, selfless decision to put his patrol car in the Subaru’s path prevented further injuries and potentially the loss of life among the emergency personnel working at the initial crash scene," officials said. The two troopers and the Subaru's driver were transported to a hospital for treatment. Officials said they had non-life-threatening injuries, adding that the troopers have since been released and are recovering at home.

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