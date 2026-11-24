ICE agents arrested two U.S. citizens during an operation in East Oakland on Sunday, provoking leaders to call for investigations of immigration agents

Trinity AudioAfter federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested two U.S. citizens, including a minor, from East Oakland over the weekend and sent at least two women to the hospital, Oakland Rep.

Lateefah Simon’s office said she and other East Bay officials had secured the citizens’ release. Simon, in a statement, said ICE had unjustly detained the two U.S. citizens and reiterated that federal immigration agents would not be welcomed in the East Bay, adding that she is demanding more accountability from the Trump administration and the Department of Homeland Security regarding enforcement tactics.

Also read Video of ICE arrests in Oakland prompts criticism from mayor

“There is no reason for federal agents to throw community members to the ground, wreak havoc on the streets, and use tear gas unprovoked. It’s simply not right, and I will continue working to end this Administration’s terror campaign against immigrant communities,” Simon said in a statement. Beginning Sunday morning, federal immigration agents began conducting an operation near 87th Avenue and E Street.

Agents patrolled the streets, deploying flash-bang grenades and tear gas that spread through the residential neighborhood, according to witnesses and. One of the videos showed an ICE agent in a gas mask knocking a woman to the ground and another officer picking her up and tossing her aside. Agents tackled a 17-year-old boy and detained him in one of their vehicles, according to East Oakland resident Celia Davis, 64, who exited her home around 1 p.m. to see the scene.

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She began recording video with her cell phone when one agent sprayed her with mace multiple times before another violently shoved her to the ground, she said. Two other residents were also shoved to the ground by federal immigration agents, she said. Davis was taken to the hospital in an ambulance where she said she had a CT scan that came back negative, though she continued to have severe eye and skin irritation.

She said what happened to her and other observers “was totally uncalled for, they were attacking people who were just observing. ” Davis said what happened to her will not deter her from being involved if she hears of similar ICE activity.

“I am a firm believer in supporting people in my community and my neighbors who are just living their lives,” she said. “I will go right out and observe and record their activities. ” Hospital officials did not immediately return a phone call asking for the condition of the other woman.

The two detainees were taken by federal agents to an ICE detention center in downtown San Francisco before being released later that evening at approximately 8:30 p.m. because they were both citizens. Their names have not been released. Oakland is a sanctuary city, and its agencies do not assist ICE officials, Mayor Barbara Lee reiterated in a news release Monday.

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“ICE is not wanted in Oakland, the Oakland Police Department does not cooperate with ICE, and I am profoundly grateful to our residents for standing together to protect their neighbors,” Lee said. “Instead of respecting their First Amendment rights, federal agents escalated the situation, deploying what witnesses described as smoke bombs and chemical sprays, violently pushing observers to the ground, and arresting two U.S. citizens. Stay vigilant, and report any ICE activity or information to the ACILEP hotline at 510-241-4011.

” The Alameda County Immigration Legal and Education Partnership, a nonprofit partnered with Alameda County, is reviewing footage of the immigration operation in East Oakland and is in contact with families to ensure they are connected with legal support. Lee said the East Bay was witnessing a “disturbing and unacceptable” surge in aggressive ICE operation.

Simon echoed that sentiment saying federal agents had no reason to “wreak havoc” in Oakland by throwing community members to the ground and using tear gas without provocation.

“I am heartened that we have helped secure the release of both U.S. citizens, including a minor, who were unjustly detained by ICE,” Simon said. “My office will continue working around the clock to support the families impacted. ” Bay Area News Group asked ICE and the Department of Homeland Security about their immigration operation in East Oakland and why they did not determine the citizenship stats of two U.S. citizens before they were detained. Neither agency replied as of Monday afternoon.