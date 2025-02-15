Two Tucson Men Arrested for Alleged Drug Trafficking Ties to Mexican Cartel

Two men were arrested in Tucson, Arizona, for their alleged involvement in drug trafficking activities linked to the Cartel de los Beltran Leyva, a powerful Mexican criminal organization. The Arizona Attorney General's office filed interim complaints detailing the arrests and outlining the charges against the suspects.

Two men were arrested in Tucson on Wednesday for alleged involvement in the possession and sale of narcotics, according to interim complaints from the Arizona Attorney General's office. The complaint alleges that both men have ties to Cartel de los Beltran Leyva, based out of Sinaloa, Mexico. According to the complaint, Arizona Department of Public Safety officers conducted an operation on Wednesday, February 12, at a residence registered to Ruben Canez, 45.

Officers say he was observed counting money and participating in the sale of 9 pounds of methamphetamine to an undercover officer. The complaint also alleges that undercover officers observed Canez in previous sales involving methamphetamine and an AK-47. The complaint also states that officers observed a second suspect, Aaron Avitia, whose age was not provided, giving methamphetamine to another alleged associate. A warrant search of the property found four handguns, while an additional warrant search of Avitia's vehicle produced 92 grams of cocaine, about 44 grams of heroin, and about four pounds of methamphetamine. Charges for both Canez and Avitia include possession of dangerous drugs, possession of dangerous drugs for sale, and participation with a criminal syndicate. The location of the operation was redacted from the interim complaints





