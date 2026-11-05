Two Trades That Could Save Packers’ Season (And Two Deals They Should Avoid)

The trade deadline is looming, and while the Green Bay Packers are historically inactive on the day, they have changed their ways under general manager Brian Gu

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor runs the ball against Green Bay Packers linebacker Quay Walker in 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect The trade deadline is looming, and while the Green Bay Packers are historically inactive on the day, they have changed their ways under general manager Brian Gutekunst.

The Packers never signed big-money free agents, traded up in the draft or made aggressive moves for players like Micah Parsons until they did. This year, the Packers reportedly have been making calls to gather some price points ahead of Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline. Gutekunst has said before he wants to be in every conversation, even if he is unable to pull the trigger on every potential trade.

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As a result, the Packers could acquire some help before the deadline strikes. They probably should. The NFC North is a blood war that just got tougher with Chicago’s addition of Jeffery Simmons last week. Simmons was incredibly impactful in his first game with the Bears.

The Lions and Vikings have beaten the Packers this season. Yes, Parsons will return to the lineup, which could be argued as just as good as making a deadline acquisition. He does not, however, solve the issues of Green Bay’s terrible run game or perilously thin defensive tackle group. With that in mind, here are some moves the Packers should be looking at making, and others they should avoid.

Jonathan Taylor is awesome. There’s no denying that. He’s one of the top running backs in football but stuck on a terrible team. The Indianapolis Colts are mired in a rebuild and started selling off some pieces starting in late October when Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner were sent to two other NFC contenders, the Seahawks and 49ers, respectively.

Simply put, it would be a misuse of resources. The Colts are reportedly looking for either a first-round pick or something similar to the package of second- through fifth-round picks that the Carolina Panthers got when they traded Christian McCaffery to the San Francisco 49ers. As good as Taylor is, can he save the Packers’ putrid run game on his own? The answer is that it is unlikely.

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While it should be noted that a team can only acquire what is on the market, if the Packers are willing to move significant draft capital, they should be looking for other spots on the roster. According to ESPN, the Packers were interested in potentially acquiring Quenton Nelson before he was sent to Seattle. ESPN has since connected the Packers to the market of Philadelphia Eagles star Landon Dickerson. Dickerson would give the offensive line some toughness and championship pedigree.

Dickerson has played mostly left guard with the Eagles, though he won the Rimington Award as the nation’s best center while at Alabama and started the 2024 NFC Championship Game against Washington with Cam Jurgens on the shelf for a back injury. Dickerson and left tackle Jordan Mailata are the last men standing from the Eagles’ powerful 2024 offensive line that steamrolled its way to a title.

Jurgens was traded to Baltimore and Lane Johnson retired with physical issues and a desire to focus on his mental health. The issue with Dickerson are the injuries from his career are starting to pile up. He had two separate ACL injuries from college and struggled with a meniscus injury and bone bruise as recently as this year. The Packers have enough issues with offensive linemen with uncertain injury histories.

The other issue, which is a solvable problem of sorts, is where would he play? Including playoffs, Dickerson has played 5,478 snaps at left guard, 81 snaps at center and 91 snaps at right guard, according to Pro Football Focus. The Packers have a need at center with Sean Rhyan sidelined with a high-ankle sprain. Left guard, however, belongs to Aaron Banks as evidenced by their actions.

Trading for Dickerson, only to ask him to play right guard, would be another misuse of resources and another case of playing musical chairs along the offensive line when it’s unnecessary. Tennessee Titans running back Tony Pollard is shown against the Packers in 2024. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect We just finished saying not to trade for Jonathan Taylor because of the price point.

That is different than saying the Packers should not be in the market for a running back at all. The Packers need help at running back, regardless of whether or not Josh Jacobs remains on the field. Jacobs’ backups have done little to inspire confidence in their ability to do much of anything in his absence or since his return to action. Jacobs’ future is uncertain because of new information that emerged during the legal process of his situation.

Enter Tony Pollard. Pollard is stuck on a bad Tennessee team but is averaging 4.5 yards per carry and has forced 23 missed tackles, according to PFF. When Jacobs is at his best, he is good at breaking tackles, but the rest of the backfield depth chart appears to go down at first contact. Pollard could be a starter in Jacobs’ place or someone who could capably back him up.

Since he’s not nearly as accomplished as Taylor, Pollard will likely be much less expensive. That could put him in the price range the Packers should be shopping in. Reports surfaced earlier this week that the Patriots were looking to move defensive lineman Christian Barmore.

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“They have listened and talked to other teams about trading him. My understanding is the price would be about a fourth-round pick,”.

“This is a player that very clearly is available, and if somebody’s willing to swing the Patriots a fourth-round pick, I think something could happen. ” If that’s the case, the Packers should be all over a move like that one as they are slated to have a surplus of fourth-round picks. They own their own pick as well as Dallas’ fourth-round pick thanks to an offseason deal of Rashan Gary.

Plus, the free-agent departure of Romeo Doubs could net a fourth-round compensatory pick. That surplus could help the Packers add to a defensive tackle room that is one rolled ankle away from getting very thin. They could also use some more impact in that room. Devonte Wyatt has not lived up to his billing following last year’s season-ending injury.

Chris McClellan has had some nice moments but is a rookie. Karl Brooks has worn down each of the last two seasons and is better suited when he’s in a rotational role. Javon Hargrave is out for the season, Warren Brinson is on injured reserve and Anthony Campbell is a former undrafted free agent. Barmore has 3.5 sacks and 10 pressures this season.

Last year, he had 50 pressures, according to PFF. The Packers could use more disruption in the middle of their defensive line, and Barmore fits the bill. The Patriots are unlikely to move Barmore to Green Bay when they are slated to play each other this weekend, but if the price is truly a fourth-round pick, that is a move the Packers should be all over as soon as Monday.

Jordan Love leads the NFL in passing but that's not the number he cares about as the Packers get ready for Sunday at the Patriots. ⬇️Jacob Westendorf, who has covered the Green Bay Packers since 2015, is a writer for Packers On SI, a Sports Illustrated channel. E-mail: jacobwestendorf24@gmail.com History: Westendorf started writing for Packers On SI in 2023.

Twitter: https://twitter.com/JacobWestendorf Background: Westendorf graduated from University of Wisconsin-Green Bay where he earned a degree in communication with an emphasis in journalism and mass media. He worked in newspapers in Green Bay and Rockford, Illinois. He also interned at Packer Report for Bill Huber while earning his degree. In 2018, he became a staff writer for PackerReport.com, and a regular contributor on Packer Report's "Pack A Day Podcast.

" In 2020, he founded the media company Game On Wisconsin. In 2023, he rejoined Packer Central, which is part of Sports Illustrated Media Group.