Two Tourists Stabbing Case in Kruger National Park

The bodies of a 71-year-old man and his wife were found in the crocodile-infested Limpopo River at Kruger National Park. The victims died after being allegedly stabbed to death. Police have opened a double murder investigation.

The bodies of two tourists believed to be a 71-year-old man and his wife have been found floating in a crocodile-infested river at a South African safari park allegedly stabbed to death.

Police have opened a double murder investigation after discovering the victims' remains in the Limpopo River at Kruger National Park, South Africa. The tourists were reported missing and the search operation started after three days of their disappearance. The park rangers were unable to locate the couple's vehicle





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