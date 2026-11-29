Cleveland police are investigating a shooting in Public Square that left two teenagers with non-life-threatening injuries after they were struck by bullets while walking with friends. Police responded to gunshots during a foot patrol and are reviewing video footage of a suspect firing a weapon and fleeing the scene.

CLEVELAND, Ohio - Cleveland police shared an update Sunday on a shooting in Public Square that left two teens injured around 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to police, updated information from their investigation reveals that police were in the area as part of their weekly Downtown Entertainment Detail; these patrols focus on the East Bank of the Flats, Public Square, West Sixth and West Ninth streets, but aren’t limited to those areas. While officers were conducting foot patrol, they heard gunshots, police reported.

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Cleveland Division of Police said that they located two victims, with one near Euclid and Ontario avenues and the other near East Roadway and Superior Avenue. Police said a 15-year-old boy was shot in the knee, and a 16-year-old boy’s foot was grazed by a bullet. Both were taken to the hospital by EMS with non-life-threatening injuries. Police said both victims were interviewed at the hospital, and their parents also arrived.