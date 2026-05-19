Two teenage suspects killed in suspected Islamic Center mosque shooting in San Diego

Two teenage suspects, identified as Cain Clark and Caleb Vazquez, died in a vehicle near a California mosque after fatally wounding three people, including security guard Amin Abdullah, outside the place of worship.

Two teenage suspects, Cain Clark, 17, and Caleb Vazquez, 18, were found dead in a vehicle near a California mosque, where they had earlier fatally shot three individuals, including a security guard named Amin Abdullah.

Authorities discovered Nazi imagery on the vehicle and hate speech inscribed on the weapons used in the shooting. After fatally shooting three victims outside the mosque on Monday, the two suspects committed suicide by gunshot. Police first received a call reporting a 'runaway juvenile' who had stolen weapons, including a shotgun and a gas can with an 'SS' sticker, from the suspects' mother.

Authorities used all resources to locate the teens, including an automated license plate reader and deploying additional officers to a local shopping mall and Madison High School. Amin Abdullah's heroic actions helped prevent an even deadlier attack, as he sacrificed himself to protect others. As many as 100 officers combed the mosque for signs of the suspects, breaking down doors and evacuating the Al Rashid school on campus





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Islamic Center Mosque Shooting Two Teenagers Killed Nazi Imagery Found Hate Speech On Weapons Security Guard Amin Abdullah Heroic Actions Victims Killed Suicide By Suspects Evacuation Of Al Rashid School Police Response

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