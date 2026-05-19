Two teenage shooters in San Diego mosque shooting found dead in vehicle containing gas can with Nazi imagery and weapons inscribed with hate speech.

After killing three victims outside the San Diego mosque, two teenage shooters, identified as Cain Clark, 17, and Caleb Vazquez, 18, were found dead in a vehicle containing a gas can with Nazi imagery and weapons inscribed with hate speech. They had committed suicide before being located by authorities.

Two teenage suspects in a San Diego mosque shooting were found dead inside a vehicle containing a gas can with Nazi imagery and weapons inscribed with hate speech .

The shooters, identified as Cain Clark, 17, and Caleb Vazquez, 18, killed three victims outside the place of worship before committing suicide. Anti-Islamic writings were found in the car, and 'hate speech' was written on the weapons used in the shooting. Authorities had been on the lookout for the two teens after the mother of one reported her son's run away with several of her weapons and her vehicle.

As many as 100 officers searched the mosque for the shooters, and the imam confirmed that no children were injured during the shooting





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Teenage Shooters San Diego Mosque Shooting Nazi Imagery Hate Speech Anti-Islamic Writings Shooter's Bodies Run Away With Several Of Her Weapons And Her V Imam's Statement Children's Safety

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