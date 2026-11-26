FISHERS, Ind. — If you missed the first matchup between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Wisconsin Badgers volleyball squads, don't worry. It was similar to the Big

Nebraska's Harper Murray stole the show as the Huskers swept Wisconsin 3-0 to win the first Big Ten Volleyball Tournament at the Fishers Event Center.

| USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect FISHERS, Ind. — If you missed the first matchup between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Wisconsin Badgers volleyball squads, don't worry. It was similar to the Big Ten Tournament Championship game on Wednesday night. The Huskers were wire-to-wire favorites to win the Big Ten and, at the beginning of the season, many believed only Wisconsin's youthful, high-powered offense could dethrone them.

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After being pushed by Purdue on Tuesday night in the semifinal match, Nebraska looked ready to take their trophy on Wednesday. It took about half a set for them to adjust to what Wisconsin was doing on offense before they kicked into postseason gear.