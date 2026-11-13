Two systems move into New Mexico with cooler temperatures expected

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Some clouds are just starting to move into western parts of our viewing area, out in front of storm system number one. Mostly dry conditions and mostly calm winds have allowed temperatures to start off around or slightly above average once again.

- Some clouds are just starting to move into western parts of our viewing area, out in front of storm system number one. Mostly dry conditions and mostly calm winds have allowed temperatures to start off around or slightly above average once again.

Most communities are ranging from the high 20s to lower 40s, while a few northern areas are ranging from the upper teens to the low 20s. Clouds will move across the region with rain showers, as well as a few thunderstorms developing in western communities in the afternoon. High temperatures will mostly be around or slightly cooler compared to yesterday, still at least slightly above average for this time of the year.

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Most will reach the 60s, while a few far-eastern and far-southern areas will reach near 70. Communities in the higher elevations, as well as far-northern areas, will range from the 40s to 50s. Snow will most likely be confined to the western mountain peaks. Isolated to scattered rain, with a few weak storms and high-elevation snow showers, will move in for many overnight into tomorrow morning.

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Storm system number two will then produce scattered to widespread precipitation later tomorrow with at least a slight temperature drop. Drier and slightly milder air will briefly move in with gusty conditions from west to east very late tomorrow into early next week.

Then, a third storm system will knock temperatures back down by Tuesday to Wednesday with at least scattered precipitation likely returning.