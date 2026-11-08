Two stops minutes apart led to a nearly $10 million cocaine seizure

Agents say more than 1,435 pounds of cocaine worth $9.8 million was seized during two inspections just minutes apart. Here is what they found.

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the SD Sector seized more than 1,435 pounds of cocaine during two inspections just three minutes apart. U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the SD Sector seized more than 1,435 pounds of cocaine during two inspections just three minutes apart.

NBC 7 has more. U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the San Diego Sector seized more than 1,435 pounds of cocaine valued at $9.8 million during two vehicle inspections just three minutes apart at the San Clemente Border Patrol checkpoint, officials said this weekend. Border Patrol agents referred both vehicles to secondary inspection after observing suspicious behavior, including one driver attempting to reverse out of the checkpoint, officials said.

Also read Border Patrol seizes nearly $10 million in cocaine in back-to-back stops at San Clemente checkpoint

A Border Patrol canine alerted officers to both vehicles, leading agents to allegedly discover 550 vacuum-sealed packages concealed in black garbage bags. A field test yielded a presumptive positive result for cocaine, authorities said. Agents arrested both drivers. The Drug Enforcement Administration took custody of the individuals and suspected narcotics pending federal prosecution.

Advertisement

"With this seizure, we are heading for a record year in narcotics interdictions here at the San Clemente checkpoint," San Clemente Station Patrol Agent in Charge J.D. Scott said.

"A few years ago, our agents were deployed to the immediate border and processed hundreds of illegal aliens. With illegal border entries in San Diego at all-time lows, we now have the agents needed to keep our checkpoint open longer and to maintain a strong Border Patrol presence along our I-5 corridor. "