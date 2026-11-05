Two Spokane County Deputies Die After Spangle Domestic Violence Shooting

Two Spokane County Sheriff's deputies have died after a deadly domestic violence shooting in Spangle, Washington, left four people dead and triggered a statewide law enforcement mourning.

Two Spokane County Sheriff's deputies have died following a domestic violence shooting in Spangle, Washington, that resulted in the deaths of four individuals. The tragic incident occurred on a Tuesday, prompting an urgent response from law enforcement agencies across the state.

Deputies Suffer Fatal Injuries During Entry

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office confirmed that one deputy died from his injuries late Tuesday night, shortly after being critically wounded during the operation. The second deputy remains on life support in critical condition and is not expected to survive, according to the department. Authorities stated that the critically injured officer is surrounded by family while arrangements for potential organ donation are being discussed.

Also read Two deputies shot, injured in Spangle, WA

SWAT Responds to Domestic Violence Call

Deputies responded to a report of a domestic violence-related shooting in the 18700 block of South Smythe Road in Spangle at approximately 2:25 p.m. on Tuesday. A female victim ran to a neighbor's residence and reported that she had been shot by her brother and required immediate medical attention.

Upon arrival, officers learned that the male suspect may have had access to additional weapons and that there could be other victims inside the home. The suspect also had multiple active felony warrants for his arrest, posing a significant threat to public safety.

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Exigent Entry Leads to Gunfire Exchange

Due to the escalating danger, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office called in the SWAT team to assist. At approximately 3:15 p.m., SWAT members and deputies approached the suspect's residence. Acting out of fear for the safety of the victims, law enforcement executed an exigent entry into the home without a search warrant.

As officers entered the property, shots were fired from inside the residence. The ensuing exchange of gunfire critically injured the two deputies. Other responding officers returned fire, pulled their wounded colleagues to cover, and provided emergency medical aid before airlifting them to Sacred Heart Hospital.

Four Dead and State Mourning Begins

The shooting left four people dead in total. One victim was found deceased in the yard, while another victim and the suspect were discovered dead inside the home. A female victim was also hospitalized with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Government officials and law enforcement agencies across Washington state have poured support into the region.

The names of the fallen deputies have not been publicly released. The Spokane County Sheriff's Office stated that the families have requested privacy during this time of enormous loss. The identities will be released at a later date while the Spokane Independent Investigative Response Team continues its investigation into the incident.

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Law Enforcement Shows Solidarity

Agencies across Washington updated their social media profiles with black-and-blue mourning bands to honor the fallen officers. The Washington State Patrol expressed heartfelt sympathies, noting that the deputies' bravery is a testament to their character. Governor Bob Ferguson responded by stating that his prayers remain with the families of the deputies.

The Spokane County Sheriff's Office described the incident as a tragic and senseless violent shooting. They praised the officers for bravely moving toward danger to protect others they did not know, fulfilling their oath to serve and protect the citizens of Spokane County with unwavering dedication.