Two SNL Hosts Charged with Murder: A Shocking Fact Revealed During the 50th Anniversary Special

During the SNL 50th anniversary special, John Mulaney revealed a surprising fact: two former SNL hosts had been charged with murder. The joke, delivered during Steve Martin's monologue, highlighted the infamous history of the show. This news piece explores the two hosts in question, O.J. Simpson and Robert Blake, and their respective murder trials.

During Steve Martin 's monologue at the SNL 50th anniversary special, John Mulaney joined his idol and delivered a shocking statement that left the audience unsure if it was a joke or the truth: two Saturday Night Live hosts had committed murder. With the SNL 50 special packed with jokes and memorable moments, many viewers might have missed a few references. However, a joke about two hosts committing murder is hard to overlook. The moment was delivered with a laugh.

'We writers truly appreciate that tribute, but I believe the heart and soul of this show is the celebrity hosts, many of whom are in this room tonight. As I look around, I see some of the most difficult people I have ever met in my entire life,' Mulaney joked before concluding, 'Over the course of 50 years, 894 people have hosted Saturday Night Live, and it amazes me that only two of them have committed murder.'John Mulaney wasn't joking: two former Saturday Night Live hosts have indeed been charged with murder, at least according to their accusers. O.J. Simpson was famously arrested in 1994 and charged with the murders of his estranged wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, and her friend, Ron Goldman. The trial, which unfolded from January to October 1995, was one of the most sensational and widely covered in American history. Simpson was ultimately acquitted of both murders, a decision that remains controversial to this day. Robert Blake was charged with the murder of Bonnie Lee Bakley in 2002, and his bodyguard, Earle Caldwell, was charged with conspiracy. On May 4, 2001, Bakley was shot in the head and killed in Blake's car after they had dinner together. Stuntmen Ronald 'Duffy' Hambleton and Gary McLarty both agreed to testify, claiming Blake had hired them to kill Bakley. Blake's trial began in December 2004 but was ultimately found not guilty in March 2005 after the jury determined that the evidence, while substantial, was insufficient for a conviction. As with Simpson, public opinion on Blake's acquittal was divided. With almost 900 hosts over its lifetime, it's almost surprising that the number of hosts charged with murder isn't higher. However, while most Saturday Night Live guest hosts have been fantastic, there have been a few problematic hosts throughout the years. Even if they didn't commit murder, these hosts became infamous, whether for being terrible hosts, being difficult to work with, or simply becoming persona non grata in the entertainment industry. Some of the most problematic or failed guests on most people's lists include Donald Trump, Elon Musk, Justin Bieber, Steven Seagal, and Milton Berle, who was actually banned from SNL after his last performance





SNL Saturday Night Live 50Th Anniversary John Mulaney Steve Martin O.J. Simpson Robert Blake Murder Comedy Television

