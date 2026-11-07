Two Skydivers Killed in Freak Midair Accident

The women were participating in an event to set a new record for the most women to complete a standing-stance dive.

they were participating in the California Women’s Upright Record Team, which was preparing for a world record attempt for the number of women to complete a standing-stance dive.

The women collided near the end of their jump, and their parachutes became tangled, Skydive Elsinore said. Both sustained “critical injuries” when they reached the ground.that the women were taken to a hospital in critical condition and subsequently pronounced dead. Skydive Elsinore said there was no indication that the skydivers’ equipment malfunctioned.

Also read 2 skydivers killed following 'air emergency' in Lake Elsinore, authorities say

“Skydive Elsinore extends its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of both skydivers, and is grieving alongside all those affected,” the company said in a statement. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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