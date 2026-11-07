Two Skydivers Killed in Collision Over Lake Elsinore

Two experienced skydivers died after colliding and having their parachutes entangle during landing near Skydive Elsinore in Southern California. The incident occurred during a world record attempt event involving the California Women's Upright Record team.

Two skydivers were killed when they collided during a jump over the city of Lake Elsinore in Southern California on Friday, officials said. The two, described as licensed and experienced, were at the end of their jump when they collided and their parachutes became entangled shortly before noon, according to Skydive Elsinore.

“Eyewitnesses report that the freefall portion of the jump was normal and uneventful, and that both skydivers opened their parachutes at the expected altitude,” Skydive Elsinore said in a statement. “As they prepared to land, the two skydivers collided at approximately 150 feet above the ground. ” The Riverside County Fire Department said the two had suffered traumatic injuries. They were taken to a hospital in critical condition and were subsequently pronounced dead, Lt.

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Deirdre Vickers, of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, said by email. The collision happened a little more than a half-mile from Skydive Elsinore. A cause wasn’t immediately clear. The center said there was no indication the skydivers equipment malfunctioned.

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Spokesperson Josh Hall said the two skydivers, visiting from out-of-town, were participating in the California Women’s Upright Record team, which was organizing a world-record attempt for the number of women to execute a standing-stance dive. Organizers did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Skydive Elsinore was hosting the event but not organizing it, Hall said.

“Skydive Elsinore extends its deepest condolences to the families, friends, and loved ones of both skydivers, and is grieving alongside all those affected,” it said in its statement. The United States Parachute Association said 16 skydivers died in U.S. jumps last year, a number it describes as low compared to the sport’s most dangerous years in the 1970s. There were an estimated 3.47 million jumps in 2025, it said